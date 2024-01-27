5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-enhanced resumes, ByteDance unveils StreamVoice, more

Icon
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 27. (AFP)

 AI enhanced resumes gain favour as hiring managers embrace technology trends; ByteDance unveils StreamVoice: AI voice transformation raises fraud concerns; Netcore Cloud report: 7 in 10 CEOs set to invest in generative AI; Nasscom foundation launches fourth cohort at Hexart AI to skill students in emerging technologies- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI enhanced resumes gain favour as hiring managers embrace technology trends

According to a Canva and Sago survey, 45 percent of job seekers use AI tools to enhance their résumés. Surprisingly, 90 percent of hiring managers find it acceptable, with 44 percent endorsing AI in interview-related content. Despite 67 percent claiming to identify AI-modified resumes, the study suggests a rising trend in visual components, with 60 percent of managers preferring visually enriched CVs. Text-only resumes may become obsolete, as 71 percent believe in their decline within five years, Forbes reported

2. ByteDance unveils StreamVoice: AI voice transformation raises fraud concerns

ByteDance introduces StreamVoice, an AI model enabling instant voice transformation, allowing users to mimic others. Not yet public, the technology raises concerns about potential misuse for fraud. Developed by ByteDance and Northwestern Polytechnical University researchers, StreamVoice boasts real-time conversion with just one utterance, operating at livestream speed with 124 milliseconds latency. The AI's efficacy challenges previous offline voice conversion limitations, driven by recent language model advancements, Business Insider reported

3. Netcore Cloud report: 7 in 10 CEOs set to invest in generative AI

Netcore Cloud's 2024 State of Martech Report reveals that 7 out of 10 CEOs plan to invest in generative AI. The report analyses consumer behaviour shifts, emphasising preferences for short-form video content and instant transactions. It suggests marketers adopt personalised strategies, targeting individuals for effective engagement across platforms. With 90 percent of consumers influenced by videos, influencer marketing gains traction, while emerging platforms like TikTok and WhatsApp become new storefronts for brands, Times of India reported

4. Nasscom foundation launches fourth cohort at Hexart AI to skill students in emerging technologies

Nasscom Foundation, in collaboration with Hexagon and Li2 Technologies, launches the fourth cohort at Hexart AI community centre in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to skill students in AI, machine learning, and IoT, with a focus on resolving challenges in agriculture, traffic management, and diabetic retinopathy detection. The program, dedicated to building a diverse talent pool, particularly for women, emphasises inclusive growth and digital equity in India's emerging digital economy, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. 

5. Italy fines Trento 50000 euros over AI privacy violations in street surveillance

Italy fines Trento 50,000 euros for AI privacy breaches in street surveillance, ordering deletion of data from two EU-funded projects. The GPDP watchdog's penalty, a first for a local administration, cites multiple privacy regulation violations. Despite Trento's good faith, data collected lacked sufficient anonymity and was improperly shared with third parties. The municipality contemplates appealing, emphasising the inadequacy of current legislation in regulating AI for enhanced city security, according to a Reuters report

Also read these top stories today:

Tech is bleeding people! 2024 has already proven to be a difficult year for layoffs. A handful of companies have been making job cuts in recent weeks, bringing uncertainty for workers across industries. Check it all out here

Shocking AI! Fans of Taylor Swift and politicians expressed outrage at AI-generated fake images that went viral on X and were still available on other platforms. One image of the US megastar was seen 47 million times on X, the former Twitter, before it was removed Thursday. Dive in here

OpenAI's AI not lazy anymore? OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, addressing user concerns about the system's propensity to be "lazy" and leaving tasks incomplete. The OpenAI update promises enhanced performance and wider usability. Know all about the changes here

