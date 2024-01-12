Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI hints fingerprints are not unique, Secret talks on AI risks, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI hints fingerprints are not unique, Secret talks on AI risks, more

OpenAI CEO and U.S. House Speaker confer on AI risks amid regulatory challenges; US and Chinese AI companies hold secret talks on AI safety concerns, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Jan 12 2024, 23:09 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 12. (Pexels)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the U.S. House Speaker conferred on risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) amid regulatory challenges; US and Chinese AI companies hold secret talks on AI safety concerns; Pipefy launches AI-driven HR automation with customisable chatbots; Google Cloud unveils generative AI tools to transform retail experiences- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. OpenAI CEO and U.S. House Speaker confer on AI risks amid regulatory challenges

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson met to discuss AI risks on Capitol Hill. Amid Democratic efforts for AI regulation, a divided Congress is hampering progress. Altman emphasised the balancing of AI benefits and risks and expressed anticipation for legislative action. The aim of the meeting was to gauge AI's potential as well as associated risks, according to a Reuters report

2. US and Chinese AI companies hold secret talks on AI safety concerns

US AI companies OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere conducted secret diplomacy with Chinese AI experts in Geneva. Two meetings in July and October brought together North American AI groups and representatives from Tsinghua University, to discuss AI's potential to spread misinformation. The talks aimed to address risks, encourage safety research investments, and establish international standards. Amid Sino-US competition on AI, the cooperation signals a rare collaboration, with Washington restricting high-performance chip exports to China crucial for advanced AI software development, Financial Times reported

3. Pipefy launches AI-driven HR automation with customisable chatbots

Pipefy, a global leader in AI-driven process automation, has launched Pipefy AI for HR. Featuring customizable chatbots, the solution provides 24/7 assistance to employees, offering instant access to HR-related information and forms. Employees can submit requests, inquire about policies, and more. The AI tool aims to enhance HR efficiency, allowing teams to focus on strategic planning and 1:1 interactions, contributing to improved employee experiences. Alessio Alionco, CEO of Pipefy, emphasises the tool's role in automating workflows and handling routine tasks, according to a HR Dive report

4. Google Cloud unveils generative AI tools to transform retail experiences

Google Cloud has introduced generative AI tools for retailers, including a chatbot for websites and apps, offering personalised product recommendations. The suite also features a large language model to improve product searches, initially available for select stores with broader availability later this year. These tools reflect the rapid rise of generative AI in retail, with Amazon and other retailers incorporating similar technology to enhance online shopping experiences and operational efficiency, according to a CNBC report

5. Columbia University study challenges uniqueness of fingerprints with AI analysis

Research from Columbia University challenges the belief in the uniqueness of fingerprints. Using an AI tool trained on 60,000 fingerprints, the study suggests 75-90 percent accuracy in identifying if prints from different fingers belong to the same person. The AI seemingly focuses on ridge orientation rather than traditional minutiae markers. Despite uncertainty about the mechanism, researchers emphasise the departure from conventional forensic methods, prompting a reevaluation of fingerprint uniqueness assumptions, BBC reported

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many. Find out what we must become here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here

First Published Date: 12 Jan, 23:09 IST
