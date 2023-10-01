Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-linked movies raise job-loss fears, AI sparks US-China tech war, more

AI Roundup: AI-generated TV and movie productions are sparking job-loss concerns; Humane's 'AI pin' debuts on the Paris runway and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 21:22 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 1. (Pexels)

AI-generated TV and movie productions are sparking concern; Humane's 'AI pin' debuts on the Paris runway; Elon Musk recommends an AI referee to ensure proper development; AI ignites first conflict in the US-China tech war in the Middle-East- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI-generated TV and movie productions

Petitions in LA have revealed the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on writers' livelihoods. While agreements have been reached with unions like The Screen Actors Guild, AI remains a job disrupter. Media giants promise to limit AI-generated content, but scepticism looms. IBM predicts AI's impact on 1.4 billion jobs, with 40-50% needing new skills in three years. Goldman Sachs anticipates 300 million job losses due to AI, including journalism and writing, due to technologies like ChatGPT, Forbes reported.

2. Debut of Humane's 'AI Pin'

Humane's 'AI Pin' made its debut on the Paris runway, drawing attention from the media. Founded in 2017 by former Apple employees Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, the secretive company has raised significant funding with backers like OpenAI's Sam Altman. Their first product, the 'AI Pin,' is a clothing-based wearable device equipped with sensors for contextual and ambient computing interactions, promising innovative personal computing experiences, according to a Tech Crunch report.

3. Elon Musk recommends an AI referee

Billionaire Elon Musk, during a closed-door meeting with U.S. senators attended by Google and Meta CEOs too, emphasised the need for an AI referee to regulate Artificial Intelligence. According to a report by Forbes, Musk has consistently advocated for AI industry regulation to ensure public safety. He acknowledged the importance of the meeting in safeguarding humanity's future and highlighted AI's dual nature and associated inequalities. Despite ongoing AI legislation efforts, a comprehensive bipartisan US policy has not yet been ratified, with hopes for progress in 2024.

4. AI ignites first conflict in the US-China tech war

A month ago, Nvidia, a leading US tech firm known for advanced computer chips, announced US government restrictions on exporting these chips to unspecified Middle-Eastern countries. This move hinted at the US-China "tech war" expanding to the Middle-East. Why Middle-East? Because it would be very easy for China to procure these chips from that region. The US has been striving to outpace China in AI development, and limiting Chinese access to critical semiconductors, produced primarily by US companies like Nvidia, has become a strategy to hinder their AI progress. Recent export restrictions further escalated these measures, according to a DW report.

5. Authors astonished by AI-plagiarised books

Authors like Rory Cellan-Jones are discovering AI-generated ripoffs of their books for sale on Amazon. Cellan-Jones stumbled upon a biography about himself, realising it was AI-generated content piggybacking on his memoir. The influx of AI-generated titles, facilitated by tools like ChatGPT, allows people to produce text quickly. Cellan-Jones's genuine memoir was contrasted by a "complete fantasy" book with fabricated stories about his family, highlighting the challenge of dealing with AI-generated content, the Guardian reported.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 21:20 IST
