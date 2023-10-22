5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-linked sports betting, AI to assess aging drivers for insurers and more

ScaleAI aims to be America's AI arms dealer in race against China; AI to personalise sports betting by bringing Netflix-like experience to wagers; Wikipedia's citation woes may be solved by AI, study suggests; Insurers turn to AI to assess cognitive decline in aging drivers- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ScaleAI aims to be America's AI arms dealer in race against China

Alexandr Wang, CEO of ScaleAI, aims to provide the U.S. military with AI tech to gain an edge over China. ScaleAI has won a $249 million contract with the Department of Defense and has deployed its large language model chatbot, Donovan, on a classified Army network. Wang believes that private tech companies are essential for developing AI that will maintain the U.S.'s military's superiority, according to a report by the Washington Post.

2. AI to personalise sports betting, bringing Netflix-like experience

Generative AI is set to revolutionise sports betting by providing personalised experiences based on individual user interests and preferences. SharpLink Gaming's BetSense engine uses machine learning to tailor betting offers and content, aiming to bridge the gap between sports betting and personalisation seen in e-commerce and social media. While integration challenges exist due to legacy tech, BetSense is undergoing testing with SaharaBets ahead of a wider rollout, Fox Business reported.

3. Wikipedia's citation woes may be solved by AI, study suggests

The AI-powered SIDE system shows promise in improving the accuracy and completeness of Wikipedia citations. The system is able to identify and suggest alternatives for flawed or inaccurate references, with a high degree of accuracy. While some users prefer the existing citations, a significant portion find the AI-suggested references to be satisfactory or even preferable, the Indian Express reported.

4. Insurers turn to AI to assess cognitive decline in aging drivers

AI startup Mind Foundry has raised $22 million in funding to help insurers detect cognitive decline in elderly drivers. The startup's AI tools analyse driving data to identify signs of cognitive impairment, which can help insurers predict and prevent accidents. Mind Foundry's work aims to ensure that older drivers who are still safe behind the wheel can maintain their independence and mobility, according to a report by the Japan Times.

5. China prioritising AI for 'Intelligentized Warfare,' Pentagon warns

China is prioritising AI development with the goal of achieving "intelligentized warfare," a concept that centres on leveraging AI to gain an advantage in future conflicts. The Pentagon and other U.S. intelligence agencies have expressed concern about China's AI ambitions, warning that they could pose a significant threat to American security, Fox Business reported.