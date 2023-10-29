Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI misinformation warning, AI to monitor wild salmon, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI misinformation warning, AI to monitor wild salmon, and more

AI Roundup: Expert warns that AI's immediate risks overshadow doomsday warnings; Police encouraged to increase AI-backed facial recognition searches and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 19:57 IST
Icon
5 asteroids to pass close to the Earth today! NASA reveals size, speed and more
AI
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TW26: This asteroid measures approximately 21 feet in size, which is as big as the size of a small bus. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 898000 kilometers and will be traveling at a velocity of 20,268 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 UZ: This asteroid has an approximate size of about 39 feet. It is equivalent to the size of a bus. It will pass closr to our planet, at a distance of 585000 kilometers. It will pass close to the Earth at a remarkable speed of 47252 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 UG1: with a size of 34 feet, this asteroid is also categorized as bus-sized. It will pass closest to Earth at a distance of approximately 1.05 million kilometers and will be moving at a relative velocity of 10325 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TW4: The size of this asteroid is approximately 82 feet, roughly equivalent to the size of an airplane. It will pass close to Earth at a distance of 1.52 million kilometers and will be traveling at a significant speed of 37944 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TX2:The size of this asteroid is around 94 feet, and is as big as the size of an aircraft. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 3.15 million kilometers, with a speed of 27056 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
AI
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 29 (Pixabay)

Expert warns that AI's immediate risks; Police encouraged to increase AI-backed facial recognition searches; AI enhances security measures at public venues; AI employed to monitor wild salmon stock - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Expert warns about AI's immediate risks

Aidan Gomez, a key figure in AI development, warns against fixating on AI doomsday scenarios, arguing they divert attention from pressing issues like misinformation. While acknowledging long-term existential risks, he believes immediate, tangible dangers, like the large-scale spread of false information, need priority. Gomez, CEO of Cohere, urges the AI safety summit to address the real-world applications of AI, emphasising the significance of tools like chatbots and image generators, The Guardian reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. U.K Police encouraged to increase AI-backed facial recognition searches

The Policing Minister, Chris Philp, is urging police to double their use of retrospective facial recognition searches to locate known offenders by May 2024. He emphasises the importance of harnessing innovative AI technologies to prevent and solve crimes, keeping up with evolving criminal activities. Philp believes that exceeding 200,000 searches using facial recognition technology can enhance public safety. He also encourages broader use of live facial recognition for swift suspect identification and deterrence, emphasising AI's role in freeing up police resources.

3. AI enhances security measures at public venues

Public venues like sports stadiums, schools, and concert halls are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance security while allowing human security personnel to focus on other tasks. Evolv Technology, founded in response to tragic events like the Sandy Hook shooting and the Boston Marathon bombing, offers AI-driven security systems. Their screening systems, using magnetic fields and AI, detect potential threats, helping security personnel pinpoint flagged items without manual searches, making security more efficient and effective. Mike Ellenbogen, the company's CIO, highlights the advanced technology behind their threat detection process, according to a Yahoo finance report.

4. G7 set to approve AI code of conduct for companies, reveals official document

The G7 industrial countries will establish a landmark voluntary code of conduct for advanced artificial intelligence development. This move comes as a response to concerns about privacy and security risks associated with AI technology. The 11-point code aims to promote safe and trustworthy AI globally and guides organisations in addressing risks throughout the AI lifecycle, including incidents and misuse after product deployment, according to a Reuters report.

5. AI employed to monitor wild salmon stocks in B.C

Artificial intelligence (AI) is aiding in the accurate counting of salmon in British Columbia's rivers. In collaboration with conservation groups, Simon Fraser University, and First Nations, AI technology, known as 'Salmon Vision,' analyses in-river video footage to differentiate between salmon species. A pilot study, featured in Frontiers in Marine Science, revealed the AI's 90% accuracy in detecting coho and 80% accuracy for sockeye, significantly speeding up the process compared to manual counting by technicians. The data was collected from weirs in the Skeena River watershed, according to a CBC report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 19:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon