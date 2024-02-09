 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI model forecasts psychosis, teenager creates AgRobot, and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI model forecasts psychosis, teenager creates AgRobot, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI model forecasts psychosis, teenager creates AgRobot, and more

AI model forecasts psychosis via brain scans, Rajasthan teen creates AgRobot to revolutionise farming, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 19:23 IST
Google Quick Share revolutionizes Android file sharing, aims for seamless connectivity
Artificial intelligence
1/6 1. Introduction to Google Quick Share: Google has introduced Quick Share, a wireless file-sharing feature for Android devices, in collaboration with Samsung. This move aims to provide Android users with a seamless and efficient way to transfer files, similar to Apple's AirDrop.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Partnership with Samsung: The Quick Share feature is a result of collaboration between Google and Samsung. Initially available on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, it will later extend to Pixel devices and other Android smartphones.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Functionality and Similarities with AirDrop: Quick Share functions similarly to Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to effortlessly share files, photos, and videos with nearby devices. Android users can expect a quick and easy file-sharing process by selecting the file, tapping the share icon, and utilizing the Quick Share feature.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. User Experience: When Android users first use Quick Share, they will receive a notification informing them of the transition from Nearby Share to Quick Share. The process involves selecting a file, tapping the Quick Share icon, and choosing the nearby device for the file transfer to commence.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Proximity Requirement: Effective file sharing through Quick Share requires the two devices to be nearby. This ensures the efficiency and reliability of the wireless transfer process.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Rollout and Future Availability: Google has begun rolling out the Quick Share feature for Pixel phones, with Android users expected to receive it through an operating system update. Notably, Google has also announced plans to make Quick Share available for Windows PCs, expanding its compatibility beyond Android devices.   (unsplash)
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 9. (Unsplash)

AI model forecasts psychosis via brain scans; Rajasthan teen creates AgRobot to revolutionise farming; California bill proposes mandatory AI model testing; OpenAI's Altman pursues trillions for chip- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI model forecasts psychosis via brain scans

New AI model predicts psychosis onset via brain scans. Trained on global data, it aids early intervention, crucial for better outcomes. Psychosis, marked by reality detachment, varies in cause. Only 30% at high risk develop symptoms, highlighting the need for predictive tools. Study led by Shinsuke Koike, University of Tokyo, targets identifying biological markers alongside clinical signs, PTI reported.

2. Rajasthan teen creates AgRobot to revolutionise farming

Teenager in Rajasthan invents AgRobot to aid farmers in soil assessment, watering, and pest detection. Aryan Singh, 17, developed it at the Atal Tinkering Lab, winning national acclaim. Hailing from a farming background, he aimed to alleviate labour problems. AgRobot, with multiple functions, garnered praise from officials and received funding for further development, aiming for market launch within a year, according to a PTI report.

3. California bill proposes mandatory AI model testing

California bill mandates AI model testing before release. Proposed by Sen. Scott Wiener, it requires companies to ensure safety, prevent hacking, and allow complete shutdown. Disclosure of testing protocols to California Dept. of Technology is necessary. Attorney general can sue for critical harm. This reflects growing state-level AI regulation amid federal inaction, setting precedent for tech industry standards, The Washington Post reported.

4. OpenAI's Altman pursues trillions for chip, AI initiative

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman engages with investors, including the UAE, to secure funds for a tech initiative enhancing chip production and AI capabilities, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Estimated at $5 to $7 trillion, the project aims to address AI chip scarcity, crucial for training large language models like ChatGPT. Altman's ambitious plans seek to overcome growth constraints.

5. AI deciphers ancient Herculaneum scrolls

AI deciphers ancient Herculaneum scroll secrets buried by the Vesuvius eruption. Discovered in a villa linked to Julius Caesar's father-in-law, the carbonised papyri, part of around 1,000 scrolls, were unreadable until an AI-assisted breakthrough. Previous attempts failed due to fragmentation. The breakthrough follows a $1 million competition aiming to unlock remaining closed scrolls, mostly housed in Naples, according to a report by NBC News.

Also, read other top stories today:

Social media scam alert! Most scams reported to the finance app Revolut started their journey on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Most money was lost to “get-rich-quick” schemes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI opportunities in India! Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged more than a thousand Indian computer code developers they use the company's artificial intelligence tools being deployed across its products. Find out more details here.

Voice cloning becomes illegal! US regulators have declared scam "robocalls" made using voices created with AI as illegal. This move comes after an impersonation of POTUS surfaced last month, requesting people not to cast ballots in the New Hampshire primary. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 19:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline
Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets