5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI model forecasts psychosis, teenager creates AgRobot, and more

AI model forecasts psychosis via brain scans; Rajasthan teen creates AgRobot to revolutionise farming; California bill proposes mandatory AI model testing; OpenAI's Altman pursues trillions for chip- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI model forecasts psychosis via brain scans

New AI model predicts psychosis onset via brain scans. Trained on global data, it aids early intervention, crucial for better outcomes. Psychosis, marked by reality detachment, varies in cause. Only 30% at high risk develop symptoms, highlighting the need for predictive tools. Study led by Shinsuke Koike, University of Tokyo, targets identifying biological markers alongside clinical signs, PTI reported.

2. Rajasthan teen creates AgRobot to revolutionise farming

Teenager in Rajasthan invents AgRobot to aid farmers in soil assessment, watering, and pest detection. Aryan Singh, 17, developed it at the Atal Tinkering Lab, winning national acclaim. Hailing from a farming background, he aimed to alleviate labour problems. AgRobot, with multiple functions, garnered praise from officials and received funding for further development, aiming for market launch within a year, according to a PTI report.

3. California bill proposes mandatory AI model testing

California bill mandates AI model testing before release. Proposed by Sen. Scott Wiener, it requires companies to ensure safety, prevent hacking, and allow complete shutdown. Disclosure of testing protocols to California Dept. of Technology is necessary. Attorney general can sue for critical harm. This reflects growing state-level AI regulation amid federal inaction, setting precedent for tech industry standards, The Washington Post reported.

4. OpenAI's Altman pursues trillions for chip, AI initiative

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman engages with investors, including the UAE, to secure funds for a tech initiative enhancing chip production and AI capabilities, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Estimated at $5 to $7 trillion, the project aims to address AI chip scarcity, crucial for training large language models like ChatGPT. Altman's ambitious plans seek to overcome growth constraints.

5. AI deciphers ancient Herculaneum scrolls

AI deciphers ancient Herculaneum scroll secrets buried by the Vesuvius eruption. Discovered in a villa linked to Julius Caesar's father-in-law, the carbonised papyri, part of around 1,000 scrolls, were unreadable until an AI-assisted breakthrough. Previous attempts failed due to fragmentation. The breakthrough follows a $1 million competition aiming to unlock remaining closed scrolls, mostly housed in Naples, according to a report by NBC News.

Also, read other top stories today:

