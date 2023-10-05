5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI of the tiger, AI will surpass human intelligence, AI voice cloning, more

Japan's top business leader predicts AI will surpass human intelligence in 10 years; Meta initiates widespread release of generative AI tools for advertisers; Tiny AI camera safeguards tigers and communities in the wild; Porsche-backed Sensigo harnesses AI for enhanced vehicle repair efficiency- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Japan's top business leader predicts AI will surpass human intelligence in 10 years

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son predicts AI will surpass human intelligence within a decade and urged Japanese companies to adopt it or risk falling behind. Speaking at a Tokyo conference, Son stated that "artificial general intelligence will surpass total human intelligence by 10 times in 10 years," affecting all industries. He emphasised that companies and individuals embracing AI will lead in the next 10-20 years. Son, a prominent figure in Japan's business world, called on companies to "wake up" to the AI-driven future, urging Japan's youth to do the same, according to an AP report.

2. Meta initiates widespread release of generative AI tools for advertisers

Meta Platforms has initiated the rollout of generative AI tools, enabling advertisers to create content such as image backgrounds and varied text. Initially tested in May with a select group, these tools will be accessible through Meta's Ads Manager, with a full rollout slated for completion next year. This marks Meta's first integration of generative AI into its products, leveraging past data to generate new content, spanning prose, art, and software code, according to a Reuters report.

3. Tiny AI camera safeguards tigers and communities in the wild

Clemson University and NGOs have developed AI-enabled cameras to aid tiger conservation. Placed in South Asian regions, these cameras, known as TrailGuard, protect both villagers and tigers from poachers. They can quickly distinguish tigers from other species, sending images to park rangers or locals. The technology aims to facilitate human-wildlife coexistence, offering a cost-effective solution, according to Eric Dinerstein, a report author. The cameras have proven effective, reducing false alarms and even spotting poachers, according to an AFP report.

4. Porsche-backed Sensigo harnesses AI for enhanced vehicle repair efficiency

Porsche and UP.Partners have launched Sensigo. This is a California-based startup employing AI to assist vehicle service technicians in diagnosing, resolving, and predicting repair issues. Sensigo's AI-powered service platform aims to streamline repairs, enhance customer and technician experiences, boost service centre profitability, reduce repair costs, and minimise warranty risks. This initiative is part of Porsche's plan to launch six mobility startups in partnership with UP.Partners over three years, focusing on various aspects of the automotive industry, according to an ET Auto report.

5. Sudan civil war sees emergence of voice cloning technology using AI

AI-driven impersonation of Sudan's former leader, Omar al-Bashir, on TikTok has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, adding to the online chaos in a war-torn nation. An anonymous account has been posting purported "leaked recordings" of Bashir, though the voice is synthetic. Bashir, accused of war crimes, has been absent from public view amid Sudan's crisis. Experts highlight such campaigns as examples of how AI tools can rapidly and inexpensively disseminate fake content through social media, raising concerns about the democratisation of advanced audio and video manipulation technology, BBC reported.

