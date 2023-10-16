5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered crypto wallet, Deloitte unveils AI chatbot, and more

AI Roundup: The US will close loopholes on exporting AI chips to China, building on previous restrictions implemented last October. In a separate development, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting launched its AI Lab, offering AI-driven tools like an LLM combined with Bloomberg Tax Research for question-and-answer services. Deloitte also unveiled its AI chatbot internally which can assist professionals with responses and insights.

1. US to close loopholes, curbing AI chip exports to China

The US will attempt to close loopholes that circumvent government restrictions and allow American chipmakers to export AI chips to China, Reuters reported on Monday. “The new rules will block some AI chips that fall just under current technical parameters while demanding companies report shipments of others”, Reuters quoted an anonymous official saying. This crackdown is the latest in line after the US implemented a long list of rules, curbing the export of AI chips last October.

2. Infosys opens new learning center

Infosys, one of India's leading IT firms, has opened a new Development Center (DC) in Visakhapatnam that would allow employees to work close to home in a hybrid work environment. According to an ANI report, this new centre would enable the company to hire and up-skill local talent, allowing them to work on leading technologies such as AI, Cloud, and more.

3. Rasper.ai unveils AI-integrated crypto wallet

Rasper.ai unveiled the world's first AI-integrated crypto wallet in a move that could be a significant development in digital finance and blockchain technology. Named Rasper Wallet, it uses a non-custodial model that allows users to remain the sole proprietors of their private keys, as per a press release. Users can take advantage of an AI-powered analytics dashboard to access the Rasper Wallet, which features actionable insights, real-time tracking, and predictive trends.

4. Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announces AI Lab

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting on Monday unveiled its AI Lab, a platform that allows users to test new AI-driven tools, beginning with an enhanced search experience using AI functionality. As per the release, one of the premiere tools is an LLM that is combined with Bloomberg Tax Research to offer a question-and-answer service. It provides an AI-generated summary response as well as citations.

5. Deloitte deploys AI chatbot

British multinational company Deloitte announced the deployment of an AI chatbot internally on Monday. According to the release, the AI chatbot, called DARTbot, is powered by generative AI and can assist 18000 of Deloitte's US Audit and Assurance professionals by generating responses and providing insights during daily tasks. To maintain a secure environment, the AI chatbot has robust security measures, leveraging state-of-the-art encryption protocols and access controls.