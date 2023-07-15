5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI upskilling, free online AI course, fake AI reviews and more

It has been an extremely interesting day for AI globally! Hollywood actors have joined screenwriters in a historic strike over wages; young professionals are prioritizing AI upskilling for job market relevance; Elon Musk plans to train his xAI using public tweets and more.

1. Launch of free online AI training program in Indian languages

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched AI for India 2.0, a free online Artificial Intelligence training program in Indian languages, on World Youth Skills Day. The program, a collaboration between Skill India and GUVI, aims to provide youth with advanced skills. GUVI, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, offers tech learning in vernacular languages. The course is available in nine Indian languages and aims to break the language barrier in technology education, particularly for rural youth. Pradhan highlighted India's tech-savviness and praised GUVI for empowering the population with cutting-edge technologies.

2. Young professionals prioritise AI upskilling for job market relevance

A survey by apna.co reveals that a large percentage of young professionals are recognizing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) upskilling for job market relevance. About 80% of respondents believe that acquiring AI skills will provide a competitive advantage and open doors to exciting job opportunities. The findings demonstrate the increasing recognition among Indian youth about the importance of upskilling to stay competitive and secure rewarding career opportunities. The report shows that many respondents have taken proactive steps to enroll in such initiatives, indicating their commitment to personal and professional growth.

3. Fake AI reviews

As AI explodes, fake reviews have deluged the Web and ordinary readers are being left uninformed at best and totally misinformed and lied to at worst, indicates a report from the Guardian today. While earlier, these fake reviews could be easily identified, the ones that are being created by AI now are much more subtle and polished and could easily convince anyone about their genuineness. And that could prove disastrous to those who believe in these reviews and actually take action based on them.

4. Elon Musk plans to train his xAI using public tweets

Elon Musk's new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will reportedly utilize public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models. Musk, who owns Twitter and heads Tesla, during a Twitter Spaces chat said that collaboration between his companies could mutually benefit them and advance Tesla's self-driving capabilities. He criticized other AI companies for disregarding human risks in their technology development. He added that xAI aims to enhance our understanding of the universe and offer an alternative to Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence. Musk also alleged that all AI companies illegally train their models using Twitter data.

5. Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic strike over wages, AI threat

Hollywood actors have joined the screenwriters' protest, marking the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a strike order after failed negotiations with studios regarding declining wages and the threat that artificial intelligence posed to theoir livelihood. The strike will halt movie and television productions, causing potential delays in popular TV series and major film releases.