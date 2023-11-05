5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI's role in climate-resilience, Sarah Snook calls for strict AI regulation

Icon
AI Roundup: AI's crucial role in advancing climate-resilient, low-emissions development, AI's crucial role in advancing climate-resilient, low-emissions development and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 23:15 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 5. (Pexels)

AI has a crucial role in advancing climate-resilient, low-emissions development; AI cameras deployed in Coimbatore for crime prevention ahead of Diwali; AI is capable of predicting glaucoma progression risk- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI's crucial role in advancing climate-resilient, low-emissions development

AI will play a crucial role in achieving climate-resilient, low-emissions development. The UN Climate Change's Initiative on Artificial Intelligence for climate action aims to leverage AI as a powerful tool for transformative climate initiatives in developing nations. Aligned with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' vision for reliable and safe AI to supercharge climate action, the #AI4ClimateAction Initiative strives for tangible policy and implementation outcomes, particularly in least-developed and Small Island Developing States, ANI reported.

2. AI cameras deployed in Coimbatore's busy areas for crime prevention ahead of Diwali

In anticipation of the Diwali, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has announced the installation of advanced AI cameras at busy locations like Oppanakkara Street and Big Bazaar Street. According to a report by The Hindu, approximately 110 advanced cameras are now operational along a significant portion of Big Bazaar Street, with plans to extend coverage. This move aims to enhance crime prevention and detection in the area, supported by the deployment of over 2,000 police personnel at key locations such as Cross Cut Road, Oppanakkara Street, and Gandhipuram.

3. Study finds AI capable of predicting glaucoma progression risk

AI can be a powerful tool in predicting the progression of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness. Recognizing early signs of optic nerve damage is challenging for doctors, especially without the presence of high intraocular pressure (IOP). Researchers at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea have developed AI algorithms that incorporate both retinal images and clinical data to predict glaucoma progression in high-risk individuals. This approach could enhance clinicians' ability to anticipate disease courses in glaucoma suspects. The study examined 12,458 eyes, focusing on 210 that progressed to glaucoma and 105 that did not over a seven-year monitoring period, according to a Daijiworld.com report.

4. Succession star Sarah Snook calls for strict AI regulations in film industry

Australian actress and "Succession" star Sarah Snook advocates "stringent rules" to safeguard the acting industry from the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). She is part of a strike led by the US actors' union, Sag-Aftra, which raises concerns about pay and AI's role in the industry. Snook emphasises the need to set a precedent in how AI is employed, citing the potential misuse of AI, especially in deep fake technology. She underscores the urgency of addressing these issues, stating that it is crucial not only for the acting profession but for society as a whole, RTE reported.

5. World's first humanoid robot CEO, 'Mika,' signals a new era in AI leadership

In a groundbreaking development, 'Mika' has made history as the world's first AI humanoid robot CEO. Created through a collaboration between Hanson Robotics and Dictador, this innovative project aims to utilise advanced AI and machine learning for data-driven decision-making. However, there are concerns about a noticeable delay in Mika's response time. Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson stressed the importance of humanising AI for safety and effectiveness, while public opinion on treating the robot boss varies, Fox Business reported.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 23:15 IST
