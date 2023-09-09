5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon’s new AI rules for e-books, Europe leads in AI regulation, more

Amazon implements disclosure rules for AI-generated content in e-books; eBay unveils AI-powered tool for effortless product listings; European Federation of Journalists and ACT join RSF's AI charter project for media; Google to mandate disclosure of AI content in political Ads- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Amazon implements disclosure rules for AI-generated content in e-books

Amazon.com has begun requiring authors using its e-book program to disclose if their work includes AI-generated material. This move comes after complaints from the Authors Guild and others, who feared that AI-generated books could overshadow traditional works and deceive consumers. The Authors Guild sees this as a positive step towards transparency and accountability in AI-generated content. However, Amazon won't publicly identify books with AI material at this time, a policy subject to future revision, according to a CNBC report.

2. eBay unveils AI-powered tool for effortless product listings

eBay has introduced an innovative AI tool that simplifies product listings by generating descriptions, titles, and more from a single product photo. According to a ZDNET report, this image-based listing tool, initially available to iOS users, streamlines the process, with AI even suggesting prices and shipping costs. eBay aims to expand this feature to a wider audience, making it easier for sellers to list items, especially for those unfamiliar with the process.

3. European Federation of journalists and ACT join RSF's AI charter project for media

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT) have joined Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its project to create an AI Charter for media regulation. This initiative, now supported by 18 media organizations, seeks to protect the integrity of news and information in the age of artificial intelligence. The EFJ, ACT, and Thomson Foundation are among the latest partners in this endeavor, collaborating to establish ethical guidelines for AI use in the media, according to a report by RSF.

4. Google to mandate disclosure of AI content in political Ads

Starting in November, Google will require political ads to clearly disclose the use of synthetic content, including AI-generated images or videos. This new rule aims to prevent misleading representations in political advertising and comes as AI technology advances, raising concerns about the potential for election misinformation. The policy update will cover image, video, and audio content and is particularly relevant as the 2024 US presidential campaign season approaches, according to CNN Business report.

5. Europe leads in AI regulation amidst rising geopolitical risk

While geopolitical tensions increase globally, Europe stands out for its proactive approach to AI regulation. The continent's focus on AI governance, exemplified by the EU AI Act, contrasts with the relatively low interest in geopolitics among European businesses. Recent geopolitical developments like Brexit, the US-China trade war, and rising inflation have made markets more susceptible to geopolitical risks, challenging the previously stable investment landscape, according to a Forbes report.