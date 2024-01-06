Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Authors sue Microsoft and OpenAI, Aiello's AI platform, more

Authors sue Microsoft and OpenAI over alleged misuse of work in AI training, BrainChip and NVISO to unveil AI systems for enhanced human interaction at CES 2024, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 06 2024, 19:49 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 6. (Pexels)

Authors sue Microsoft and OpenAI over alleged misuse of work in AI training; BrainChip and NVISO to unveil AI system for enhanced human interaction at CES 2024; Google DeepMind unveils AutoRT to enhance AI robot behaviour in domestic settings; Apple enhances Siri with gen AI 'special ability' to rival ChatGPT- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Authors sue Microsoft and OpenAI over alleged misuse of work in AI training

Microsoft and OpenAI face a new lawsuit from authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage. Alleging misuse of their work in training AI models, the proposed class action claims copyright infringement for including their books in OpenAI's GPT model. Similar lawsuits by other writers, including Sarah Silverman and George R.R. Martin, highlight a growing trend in the tech industry. The New York Times also sued last week over the use of journalists' work in AI training, according to a Reuters report.

2. BrainChip and NVISO to unveil AI system for enhanced human interaction

BrainChip and NVISO Group will showcase an innovative AI system at CES 2024, combining BrainChip's Akida neuromorphic AI with NVISO's human behaviour analysis software. This joint venture enables advanced, accurate AI on consumer products, monitoring users' real-time behaviour, including facial expressions, emotions, and gestures. The system aims to enhance human interaction with intelligent devices, fostering safe and secure deployment across various consumer-level products at the Edge, according to a Business Wire report (via Yahoo finance).

3. Google DeepMind unveils AutoRT to enhance AI robot behaviour in domestic settings

Google DeepMind introduces AutoRT, a system aimed at imbuing AI-powered robots with a high-level understanding of the world. This innovation utilises large foundational models, including language models like ChatGPT and visual language models, to enable robots to learn on the fly about their environment. The goal is to ensure AI robots behave like humans while performing daily tasks, making them indispensable for organising homes and handling chores, Business Insider reported.

4. Apple to enhance Siri with gen AI 'special ability' to rival ChatGPT at WWDC

Apple plans a significant upgrade for Siri at WWDC, introducing "special ability" driven by Generative AI to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Overcoming Siri's perceived limitations, Apple integrates the Ajax language model, possibly allowing powerful AI models, akin to ChatGPT, to run on iPhones while maintaining privacy. Reports hint at shared AI tech, like the Ferret model, and potential hardware enhancements, including improved microphones and on-device breakthroughs for faster responses, according to a blogger yeux1122 post via 9to5mac.

5. Aiello's AI platform revolutionises hospitality by addressing language barriers and labour shortages

Aiello, launched in 2019, leverages AI and language models to tackle challenges in the hospitality sector. The CEO, Vic Shen, highlights the company's focus on addressing language barriers and labour shortages in hotels. With an emphasis on providing high-quality, multilingual services, Aiello aims to help hotels maintain service standards, especially during peak hours when relying on temporary staff, PhocusWire reported.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 19:49 IST
