5 things about AI you may have missed today: ChatGPT flouts rules, Jio vows AI for everyone and more

AI Roundup: Jio unveils plans for custom AI models, OpenAI's ChatGPT flouts political usage ban and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Aug 28 2023
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 28. (Pexels)

Jio unveils plans for custom AI models for public and businesses; OpenAI's ChatGPT flouts political usage ban, raises concerns of misuse; Sensually designed AI chatbots pose complex challenges for fan communities; SpeechGen.io revolutionises AI text-to-speech with support for 150 languages - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Jio unveils plans for custom AI models

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has revealed plans to develop India-specific AI models and solutions across various sectors. At the 46th RIL AGM, Ambani emphasised the potential benefits of Jio's AI solutions for Indian citizens, businesses, and the government. Jio Platforms will enhance its talent pool to create tailored AI products for India, marking a new commitment to deliver AI accessibility to all, similar to their past promise of universal broadband connectivity. In effect, Ambani promised AI for everyone.

2. OpenAI's ChatGPT flouts political usage even though it is banned from doing so

OpenAI initially banned political campaigns from using ChatGPT due to election fraud risks. However, recent updates only restrict the most dangerous applications, allowing ChatGPT to generate targeted campaign content, thereby violating the rules. For instance, it crafts messages to appeal to specific demographics, like encouraging suburban women to support Trump or persuading urban dwellers to vote for Biden. OpenAI acknowledges these violations and is working on enhancing safety measures to detect such misuse, The Washington Post reported.

3. Sensually designed AI chatbots pose complex challenges for fan communities

The attempt to engage famous fictional characters via Character.AI fell disappointingly flat. Attempts to spark meaningful discussions with Batman, Storm, and Mario yielded bland, cautious responses akin to HR-approved statements, according to a Wired report. The quality of chatbot interactions depends on user input and the initial training by the bot's creators, making it challenging to extract depth from these digital personas. The source of the data used in these models remains somewhat ambiguous.

4. SpeechGen.io revolutionises AI text-to-speech with support for 150 languages

SpeechGen.io achieved a significant AI breakthrough by enhancing text-to-speech capabilities, expanding voice synthesis to cover 150 languages. This update empowers businesses to create realistic voiceovers and connect with diverse global audiences. It includes well-known languages like Bangla and Indonesian, along with lesser-known dialects like Maltese and Basque, enabling businesses to target niche markets. The platform accommodates various dialects for languages like Spanish and Arabic, facilitating genuine connections and market reach, according to a Benzinga report.

5. AI Giant SenseTime faces further layoffs amid financial struggles, sources report

Chinese AI company SenseTime Group Inc. is reportedly undergoing another round of layoffs due to financial challenges. The company's poor performance has led to gradual job cuts and a halt in new product development. After a significant round of layoffs in September, current and former employees state that the company is letting go of more staff, with one department reducing its workforce by 10% to 15%, according to a Caixin Global report. SenseTime attributes these adjustments to market changes and its own strategic development.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 20:17 IST
