5 things about AI you may have missed today: China clears 40 AI models, AI chip market, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: China clears 40 AI models, AI chip market, and more

AI roundup: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella coming soon to India, China clearing 40 AI models and much more. Know what's happening in the world of AI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 19:53 IST
AI roundup: Check the latest happening in AI, January 29. (Pexels)
AI roundup: Check the latest happening in AI, January 29. (Pexels)

AI roundup: Satya Nadella will be visiting India as part of his annual visit on February 7, 2024. On his agenda would be to explore various AI opportunities and for that, he would be meeting leaders in Indian startups space. Chinese authorities have started the approval process for AI models and already approved 40 models. Know more about AI happenings here.

  1. Satya Nadella to meet AI startups in India in February

Puneet Chandok, Microsoft India and South Asia's President revealed in an internal email about the visit of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to India with the ambition to explore the opportunities of AI in the country. The email said, “AI is playing a game-changing role in shaping ‘India's Techade' and will make India and South Asia one of the most exciting markets for technology,” according to a moneycontrol report.

2. China approves 40 AI models for public use to catch up with US AI development

To upscale AI development in China, the authorities have approved over 40 AI models for public use. It is the fourth batch approval which includes Xiaomi Corp, 4Paradigm, 01.AI, and others. This move was made to meet the rising AI demand in the country and to catch up to the U.S. in AI development space, US News reported.

3. Learnable.ai a Ningbo-based startup eyeing funding

Learnable.ai is generating funding of over $70 million to revamp the China college exam system with the help of AI. The company is looking for applications for AI to overhaul the unchanged system grading of the “gaokao.” Guan Wang chairman of the company said, “Reviews by experts have found that accuracy of using AI models is actually higher than humans, because students' handwriting could be messy and hard for teachers to discern.” According to a Bloomberg report.

4. AI chip market for edge applications to expand by 2023, IDTechEx predicts

According to a new study, AI training algorithms are growing and it may result in the growth of AI chips for edge applications between 2023 and 2034. "AI Chips for Edge Applications 2024–2034: Artificial Intelligence at the Edge" IDTechEx reported in a prediction. The use of AI may also lead to an increase in automation and interconnectedness, according to a press release

5. AI startup Sarvam AI says OpenAI's GPT-4 may not work in Indian cost structure

Sarvam AI is an Indian AI startup that recently gained recognition for developing AI models for speech recognition and translation at AI4 Bharat. The founder of the startup, Vivek Raghavan said in an interview when asked about GPT capabilities, “Understanding the Indian context and secondly, being able to operate in Indian cost structures are things that if you actually want to be able to do that thing at scale, you can't be using GPT-4.” the Hindu reported.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 19:52 IST
