5 things about AI you may have missed today: China's BIGAI unveils Tong Tong, jobs and AI, more

China's BIGAI unveils tong tong, world's first emotionally intelligent AI entity, echoing Iron Man's Jarvis; House of Lords urges UK ministers to protect content creators from unauthorised AI use; Bank of England Governor optimistic on AI impact, dismisses job destruction fears; Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms arrival of generative AI features 'later this year'- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. China's BIGAI unveils Tong Tong: World's first emotionally intelligent AI entity, echoing Iron Man's Jarvis

A China-based AI scientist creates the world's first AI entity, Tong Tong, with emotions and intellect reminiscent of Iron Man's Jarvis. Unveiled at a Beijing exhibition by the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence (BIGAI), Tong Tong showcases advanced capabilities, demonstrating problem-solving skills and autonomous task assignment. Unlike traditional AI models, Tong Tong is designed for autonomous learning, displaying emotions such as joy, anger, and sorrow, while actively seeking to understand human-taught common sense and shaping the future, according to a report by First Post.

2. House of Lords urges UK ministers to protect content creators from unauthorised AI use

The House of Lords committee calls on UK ministers to safeguard content creators whose work is utilised by tech firms for AI development, generating substantial financial gains. The committee highlights the inadequacy of the current legal framework in enforcing copyright principles amid the surge in AI. It emphasises that some tech firms exploit copyrighted material without permission, particularly in training large language models (LLMs) for chatbots, urging the government to address copyright issues and update legislation if legal uncertainties persist, The Guardian reported.

3. Bank of England Governor optimistic on AI impact, dismisses job destruction fears

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey assures that Artificial Intelligence (AI) won't be a "mass destroyer of jobs," emphasising the potential for human adaptation to new technologies. Bailey, an economic historian, is optimistic about people working alongside machines, stating that economies and jobs adapt. The Bank's report notes businesses investing in AI and acknowledges its positive impact on productivity. A House of Lords committee urges embracing AI benefits rather than focusing solely on risks, according to a BBC report.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms arrival of generative AI features 'later this year'

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms the upcoming integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) features into Apple products, addressing the company's lag in the AI race compared to rivals like Google and Samsung. Cook, during quarterly earnings, reveals ongoing AI developments and anticipates sharing details later this year, emphasising the significant opportunity presented by generative AI for Apple's future.

5. AMD bets on AI-powered PCs to challenge Nvidia and Intel in growing market

AMD President Victor Peng expresses confidence in AI-powered PCs to compete with Nvidia and Intel in the intensifying AI race. Anticipating an expanding market for AI PCs, Peng expects increased adoption in the second half of the year. Canalys predicts that 60 percent of PCs shipped in 2027 will be AI-capable, attributing the surge to the growing interest in generative AI, notably sparked by the viral launch of ChatGPT. AMD positions itself well with recent Ryzen 8000G Series announcements, according to a CNBC report.

Also read other top stories today:

