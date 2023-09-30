Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Dual nature of AI influence exposed, AI to keep US ahead of China, and more

AI Roundup: Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape the global economy, with the US positioned as the primary beneficiary; Man imprisoned for generating inappropriate images using AI, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Sep 30 2023, 23:44 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 30. (Pexels)

Harvard and BCG expose the dual nature of AI's influence in the workplace; Man imprisoned for generating numerous inappropriate children Images using AI; Strategists predict AI will ensure US economic supremacy over China - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Man imprisoned for generating inappropriate images using AI

A South Korean man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for using AI to generate explicit images of children. According to a report by Business Insider, he employed AI prompts like "10 years old," "nude," and "child" to create approximately 360 such images. The court ruled these images, though fake, were lifelike enough to be considered sexually exploitative. This case highlights the potential legal consequences of using advanced technology for such purposes.

2. Strategists predict AI's role in sustaining US economic supremacy over China

Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape the global economy, with the US positioned as the primary beneficiary, reveals Capital Economics. Their report ranks the US highest due to significant investments, top-tier educational institutions, and research and development. In contrast, China's stringent tech regulations may hinder its AI progress, allowing the US to maintain its economic dominance, according to a Business Insider report.

3. Harvard and BCG expose the dual nature of AI's influence

A Harvard and BCG study on AI in the workplace revealed a mixed bag of results. AI, exemplified by GPT-4, enhanced productivity by 12.2%, speed by 25.1%, and quality by over 40%. However, outside AI's capabilities, error rates increased by 19 percentage points. This highlights the need for HR leaders to prepare their workforce for AI integration, recognizing its strengths and limitations on the "jagged technological frontier," according to a Forbes report.

4. Big Tech's influence on emerging AI stars revealed

Engineers who left OpenAI to establish Anthropic, a responsible AI-focused public-benefit corporation, have partnered with Amazon in a deal worth up to $4 billion. This alliance underscores how AI's demand for computing power is driving even anti-corporate startups toward Big Tech. Although AI is touted as the next tech revolution, it appears to reinforce Big Tech's dominance due to their essential computing resources for training AI algorithms, benefiting companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, the Washington Post reported.

5. AI-generated content reveals gender bias in leadership depictions, study finds

New research has uncovered gender bias in content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). When analyzing AI-generated content about leadership, men were consistently portrayed as strong and competent, while women were often depicted as emotional and ineffective. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Tasmania and Massey University, also found that women leaders were initially omitted, and when mentioned, were more likely to be portrayed as bad leaders. This highlights the need to monitor AI-generated content to prevent the perpetuation of harmful biases in various sectors, PTI reported.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 22:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon