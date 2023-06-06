5 things about AI you may have missed today: EdTech, Nasscom and more take to AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the education system in general and EdTech in particular, but a recent survey conducted by Axis My India has revealed that 88% of Indians are unaware of the existence of AI tools. However, that has not kept authorities from looking to control things in the space and this has resulted in the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to release the draft guidelines that will regulate generative AI in India. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Apple downplays AI hype at WWDC 2023

Apple took a different approach from everyone else at the WWDC 2023 by not mentioning the term AI. In contrast to other tech giants like Google and Microsoft, Apple opted for terms like "transformer language model," "machine learning," and "ML" to describe its efforts in the space. Despite this, Apple introduced AI features as upgrades to products and apps, including the high-end Vision Pro augmented-reality headset, which utilises AI technology. However, the actual term "AI" was not explicitly used by Apple.

2. 88% of Indians unaware of AI tools: Survey

A survey conducted by Axis My India revealed that 88% of Indians are unaware of the existence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, indicating limited adoption and awareness. Only 1% of the respondents reported using AI tools daily, while an additional 1% used them occasionally or rarely. Among those aware of AI tools, 26% believed they have the potential to replace human jobs, while 49% stated that AI can only replace repetitive tasks. Respondents who used AI tools cited improved efficiency, productivity, workload reduction, and time savings.

3. Nasscom releases draft guidelines for AI regulation in India

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has released draft guidelines to regulate generative AI in India. These guidelines aim to establish common standards and protocols for the responsible development and use of AI technology. Developed in consultation with industry experts, researchers, and practitioners, the guidelines emphasise the importance of caution, transparency, and accountability. The goal is to support human progress, with researchers and developers expected to conduct thorough risk assessments and maintain oversight throughout the lifecycle of generative AI solutions.

4. AI in Medicine: Careful deployment needed to counter bias

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to address challenging healthcare issues, such as breast cancer diagnosis and predicting patient care needs. However, concern has been expressed today that these powerful tools can perpetuate racial disparities in healthcare delivery. Algorithms built on biassed data, reflecting inequities in treatment, can further entrench systemic racism. The risk of harming people and exacerbating racial inequities in the healthcare system exists if AI in medicine is not carefully deployed, according to Dr. Mark Sendak of the Duke Institute for Health Innovation.

5. AI transforms EdTech and education in India

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the education system and EdTech in India. With its ability to automate tasks, AI has the potential to transform lives and disrupt various sectors. Universities worldwide are investing in AI development, leveraging its benefits in personalised learning and course development. AI tools analyse students' learning history, identify knowledge gaps, and enable teachers to provide targeted support. Moreover, AI promotes inclusivity by offering global access to education, accommodating students with special needs, disabilities, or language differences for personalised learning experiences.