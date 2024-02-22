5 things about AI you may have missed today; First AI officer, Google halts AI-linked people images, more

US Justice department appoints first AI officer to navigate technology challenges; Google halts AI generated people images over racial inaccuracies; ITMO researchers utilise AI to accelerate carbon nanoparticle synthesis for cancer diagnosis; Majority of Indian consumers prefer AI over human interaction, reveals Adobe report- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. US Justice department appoints first AI officer to navigate technology challenges

The U.S. Justice Department appoints its first AI officer, Jonathan Mayer from Princeton University, amid growing challenges posed by AI in federal law enforcement. Mayer, as chief science and technology adviser, will guide the responsible integration of AI into investigations and prosecutions. With a focus on staying ahead of technological developments, the department aims to both mitigate risks and leverage AI's benefits, citing previous use in drug tracing and the Capitol attack investigation, according to the Reuters report.

2. Google halts AI generated people images over racial inaccuracies

Google pauses people image generation for Gemini, its AI model, due to criticism regarding racial inaccuracies. The company acknowledges issues and plans to release an improved version. The move reflects Google's intensified focus on AI amid competition, and concerns about potential deepfakes, misinformation, and bias. Critics highlighted historical inaccuracies in Gemini's depictions, prompting the temporary halt in response, according to a Bloomberg report.

3. ITMO researchers utilise AI to accelerate carbon nanoparticle synthesis for cancer diagnosis

ITMO researchers employ AI to predict carbon nanoparticle properties for biomedical purposes, streamlining their synthesis. The machine learning algorithm takes input parameters like precursors, synthesis conditions, and outputs optical properties such as absorption and photoluminescence peaks. By automating this process, scientists can expedite the creation of carbon nanoparticles with targeted optical features for cancer diagnostics and treatment, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional trial-and-error methods, India EducationDiary reported.

4. Majority of Indian consumers prefer AI over human interaction, reveals Adobe report

According to Adobe's State of Digital Customer Experience, 57 percent of Indian consumers prefer AI tools for a better customer experience, surpassing the global and APAC averages. However, for complex tasks, human interaction is still preferred. Only 15 percent of Indian brands utilise generative AI, lagging behind the global average. Yet, 53 percent aim to enhance generative AI capabilities, with 76 percent planning integration within the next year, reflecting a shift towards AI adoption for personalised experiences, The Hindu reported.

5. Nokia and Nvidia collaborate to infuse AI into telecom networks

Nokia partners with Nvidia to integrate artificial intelligence into the radio access network (RAN), advancing the telecoms industry's future. The collaboration focuses on Cloud RAN solutions, combining Nvidia's Grace CPU Superchips and GPUs with Nokia's In-Line accelerator technology and Cloud RAN software. Nokia's anyRAN approach aims to simplify Cloud RAN service deployment, emphasising openness and flexibility. The collaboration underscores the transformative role of AI in telecommunications, aiming for enhanced performance and efficiency, Techradar reported.

Also read other top stories today:

