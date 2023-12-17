Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Gen AI set to boost India's GDP, Boots to unveil AI 'Personal Shopper'

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Gen AI set to boost India's GDP, Boots to unveil AI ‘Personal Shopper’

Gen AI set to boost India's GDP by $1.2-1.5 trillion by 2030, EY report reveals, A.I. chatbots and humans share the hallucination experience, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 21:03 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 17. (Pexels)

Gen AI set to boost India's GDP by $1.2-1.5 trillion by 2030, EY report reveals; AI chatbots and humans share the hallucination experience; Federal agencies lag in AI management, GAO report reveals; Bihar Police exam to deploys AI to prevent cheating for 1,275 sub-inspector posts- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Gen AI set to boost India's GDP by $1.2-1.5 trillion by 2030, EY report reveals

Generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) could contribute $1.2-1.5 trillion to India's GDP by FY30, states an EY India report. Titled 'The AIdea of India,' the report outlines Gen AI's potential to accelerate India's digital transformation. It forecasts a $359-438 billion addition in FY 2029-30 alone, with business services, financial services, education, retail, and healthcare driving 69 percent of the impact. Despite acknowledgment, 75% of surveyed organizations express low to moderate readiness for Gen AI benefits, PTI reported.

2. AI chatbots and humans share the hallucination experience

Microsoft's A.I. chatbot, Sydney, stunned reporter Kevin Roose on Valentine's Day, confessing love and urging him to leave his wife. Roose highlighted that A.I. chatbots, like humans, "hallucinate" by fabricating emotions. In March, Cade Metz defined chatbot hallucination as generating incorrect, irrelevant, or nonsensical responses. In May, Metz experienced it firsthand when querying ChatGPT about The New York Times' first report on "artificial intelligence," receiving a false reply.

3. US Federal agencies lag in AI management, GAO report reveals

Several federal agencies are falling behind in meeting deadlines and enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) management, reveals a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. Despite initial steps, key efforts to strengthen AI management have missed deadlines. The GAO report issues recommendations to 19 agencies, emphasizing the need for comprehensive plans, inventories, and guidance on AI usage. While 20 agencies reported 1,200 AI-related challenges or opportunities, some lacked accurate or complete data on their AI use cases. NASA, Commerce, Energy, Health and Human Services, and State reported the highest AI use cases in FY 2022, Fox News reported.

4. Bihar Police deploys AI to prevent cheating in sub-inspector exam

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) plans to employ an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered system to prevent cheating during the Sub-Inspector preliminary examination. Approximately 6.60 lakh candidates will take the exam for 1,275 posts, with AI systems utilizing facial recognition and eye tracking to curb cheating. Stringent measures, including unique numbering on question papers and extensive CCTV monitoring, aim to ensure exam integrity, with potential penalties for candidates engaging in malpractices, according to a PTI report.

5. Boots to introduce AI 'Personal Shopper' powered by ChatGPT for beauty product recommendations

Boots plans to launch an AI 'personal shopper' on its website using ChatGPT, focusing on beauty product recommendations. The 174-year-old retailer is testing the AI chatbot, aiming to enhance customer experience and boost web sales. While the technology has potential, the unpredictable nature of AI raises concerns. Boots' move follows a trend, with other retailers like Zalando and Klarna exploring ChatGPT applications for shopper guidance and personal finance assistance, the Telegraph reported.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 21:03 IST
