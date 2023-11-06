Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Govt's warning over deepfakes, Ant Group to launch AI products, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Govt's warning over deepfakes, Ant Group to launch AI products, and more

AI Roundup: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar issued a warning to social media platforms over deepfakes; Ant Group received approval from the Chinese govt to develop Bailing LLM-based apps, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 20:35 IST
AI
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, November 6. (Pixabay)
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 6. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Karnataka's Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) is set to introduce a groundbreaking AI-powered platform to enhance its chit-fund business. In a separate development, Alibaba's Ant Group received Chinese government approval to deploy AI products based on its Large Language Model (LLM) called Bailing. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also issued a warning for social media platforms about their responsibility in countering AI-powered deepfakes and misinformation.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. MSIL to get AI-powered platform

On Monday, Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil announced that Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) will get a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform soon. According to a PTI report, the state-run company could scale up its chit-fund business with the help of AI that would enable a “smart and efficient user experience”. “It will be first if it's kind in the country, AI-powered platform for smart and efficient user experience. Aim to reach 10,000 crores from 300 crores in the next 5 years”, Patil said.

2. Ant Group gets govt approval for AI apps

Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba on Monday announced that its affiliate company Ant Group has received approval from the Chinese government to launch products based on its AI Large Language Model (LLM) called Bailing, Reuters reported. For the unaware, companies in China must seek regulatory approval from the government before their products are made publicly available.

3. Govt issues warning after AI video surfaces

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a stern warning to social media platforms today, emphasising their legal obligations in the fight against deepfakes and all other forms of misinformation. The trigger for his message was the shocking actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video that went viral. Originally, the video showcased Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but it had been manipulated to replace her face with Rashmika Mandanna using AI-powered deepfake technology.

4. Evolve AI gets new features

Evolv AI, an AI-led experience optimization platform, announced the addition of 3 new generative AI features on Monday. The first Description-to-design enables businesses to modify any HTML property of their website, including styles, layout, and more, with a single text prompt. On the other hand, the Text paraphrasing feature generates variations of existing copy or creates new copy from prompts. Lastly, the AI image design enables teams to create, crop, and resize images for digital experiences.

5. Seadronix unveils AI maritime solution

Autonomous navigation solutions company Seadronix on Monday announced the launch of real-time remote ship navigation assistance and monitoring service 'NAVISS Admin. The NAVISS system comprises both onboard and onshore components, connecting tugboat fleets to onshore operators. It features AI-enabled maritime object detection capabilities, offering tugboat operators situational awareness during various manoeuvres.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 20:34 IST
