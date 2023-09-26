Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Infosys-Microsoft join hands, billionaire to invest $200 mn in AI and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Infosys-Microsoft join hands, billionaire to invest $200 mn in AI and more

AI Roundup: French billionaire Xavier Niel announces plans to invest over $200 million in AI; Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI solutions, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 19:27 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
AI
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
AI
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 26. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Infosys has partnered with Microsoft to jointly develop AI solutions, using services such as Infosys Topaz and Microsoft Azure. On the other hand, French billionaire Xavier Niel will invest $212 million in AI, to retain French talent within the country. The funds will be split between a Paris-based research lab, startups, and Nvidia-powered cloud supercomputing. AppyHigh has launched an AI-powered app bundle, including an AI image generator, photo editor, chat assistant, avatar maker, and VPN & Camera Scanner.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to build AI solutions

Indian IT company Infosys announced its collaboration with Microsoft today, revealing plans to jointly build AI solutions. As per the release, both companies will leverage their respective AI services such as Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services for building AI solutions for enterprises across various industries. Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Corp said, “We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilizing Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realize new revenue streams.”

2. French billionaire to invest over $200 million in AI

Xavier Niel, who is the majority shareholder of French Internet service provider Iliad, will invest nearly $212 million in AI. As per a Bloomberg report, the funds will be split between a Paris-based future research lab named “Sphere”, funding for startups as well, and cloud supercomputing capabilities powered by Nvidia. In an interview, the French billionaire stated that he aims to bring back French scientists who left the country to work for big tech companies. “We don't want our cloud and AI to be based on algorithms or machines localized in other countries”, Niel said.

3. AppyHigh unveils AI-powered app bundle

App developer AppyHigh has announced the launch of a generative AI-powered app bundle aimed at solopreneurs and SMBs. As per the release, it is an all-in-one package featuring an AI image generator, AI Photo Editor, chat assistant, Avatar maker, and VPN & Camera Scanner. Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder of AppyHigh said, “Generative AI products have the potential to 10X productivity and outcomes in many fields. But the key drivers would be exceptional customer support and the delivery of high-quality products. Today, we are proud that AppyHigh has built a globally recognized product, and delivered it at a third of the price.”

4. Former DeepMind researcher raises $14 million for new AI firm

With the AI industry booming, former Google DeepMind researcher Vishal Maini has secured funding of nearly $14 million from over 40 investors to start his own AI venture fund called Mythos Ventures. According to a Bloomberg report, it will bankroll AI startups in their initial stage. In an interview, Maini said, “I was thinking about space exploration, climate change, longevity and health care and I keep coming back to AI; It's the transformational technology for all of this.”

5. Wishpond unveils Sales Email AI

Software company Wishpond Technologies has announced the launch of its latest business solution, called Sales Email AI. As per the release, this AI tool aims to deliver tailored responses to emails from potential clients and streamline sales communications. Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Sales Email AI as a new feature of our PersistIQ solution. Sales Email AI marks Wishpond's fourth product launch leveraging the capabilities of AI, and we look forward to sharing additional AI integrated marketing solutions in the future.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 19:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon