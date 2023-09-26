5 things about AI you may have missed today: Infosys-Microsoft join hands, billionaire to invest $200 mn in AI and more

AI Roundup: Infosys has partnered with Microsoft to jointly develop AI solutions, using services such as Infosys Topaz and Microsoft Azure. On the other hand, French billionaire Xavier Niel will invest $212 million in AI, to retain French talent within the country. The funds will be split between a Paris-based research lab, startups, and Nvidia-powered cloud supercomputing. AppyHigh has launched an AI-powered app bundle, including an AI image generator, photo editor, chat assistant, avatar maker, and VPN & Camera Scanner.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to build AI solutions

Indian IT company Infosys announced its collaboration with Microsoft today, revealing plans to jointly build AI solutions. As per the release, both companies will leverage their respective AI services such as Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services for building AI solutions for enterprises across various industries. Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Corp said, “We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilizing Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realize new revenue streams.”

2. French billionaire to invest over $200 million in AI

Xavier Niel, who is the majority shareholder of French Internet service provider Iliad, will invest nearly $212 million in AI. As per a Bloomberg report, the funds will be split between a Paris-based future research lab named “Sphere”, funding for startups as well, and cloud supercomputing capabilities powered by Nvidia. In an interview, the French billionaire stated that he aims to bring back French scientists who left the country to work for big tech companies. “We don't want our cloud and AI to be based on algorithms or machines localized in other countries”, Niel said.

3. AppyHigh unveils AI-powered app bundle

App developer AppyHigh has announced the launch of a generative AI-powered app bundle aimed at solopreneurs and SMBs. As per the release, it is an all-in-one package featuring an AI image generator, AI Photo Editor, chat assistant, Avatar maker, and VPN & Camera Scanner. Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder of AppyHigh said, “Generative AI products have the potential to 10X productivity and outcomes in many fields. But the key drivers would be exceptional customer support and the delivery of high-quality products. Today, we are proud that AppyHigh has built a globally recognized product, and delivered it at a third of the price.”

4. Former DeepMind researcher raises $14 million for new AI firm

With the AI industry booming, former Google DeepMind researcher Vishal Maini has secured funding of nearly $14 million from over 40 investors to start his own AI venture fund called Mythos Ventures. According to a Bloomberg report, it will bankroll AI startups in their initial stage. In an interview, Maini said, “I was thinking about space exploration, climate change, longevity and health care and I keep coming back to AI; It's the transformational technology for all of this.”

5. Wishpond unveils Sales Email AI

Software company Wishpond Technologies has announced the launch of its latest business solution, called Sales Email AI. As per the release, this AI tool aims to deliver tailored responses to emails from potential clients and streamline sales communications. Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Sales Email AI as a new feature of our PersistIQ solution. Sales Email AI marks Wishpond's fourth product launch leveraging the capabilities of AI, and we look forward to sharing additional AI integrated marketing solutions in the future.”