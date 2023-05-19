5 things about AI you may have missed today: iPhone gets ChatGPT app, AI art shows Biryani in Metro, more

The world of artificial intelligence never ceases to amaze us. Every day, there is something new that either excites, shocks or astounds people. And today, May 19, was no different either. In today's biggest news, ChatGPT gets a smartphone app on iOS and iPhone users will now be able to interact with the chatbot natively. In separate news, a digital artist imagines Biryani inside the Hyderabad Metro and people enjoying the delicacy. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

iPhone gets ChatGPT app

ChatGPT is now a smartphone app and has been released on iOS. iPhone users will be able to download and install it to interact with the chatbot and use its feature without needing to visit the website. The app is free to use and as per reports, it will later be coming to Android devices. Unlike the desktop web version, the mobile version on Apple's iOS operating system also enables users to speak to it using their voice.

We're starting our rollout in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks,” said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the “official app” by OpenAI.

AI artist reimagines Hyderabad Metro with massive Biryani platter

Digital artist Sahid, who recently went viral for his images of Indian celebrities in their elderly avatar, has now shared images showcasing the different metro trains across the country. But the images are not a boring rendition of the public transport but rather a creative art piece where he puts the local delicacies of the city inside the trains.

The centerpiece of the images is the Hyderabad Metro where a massive platter of Biryani can be seen being enjoyed by the commuters. He also created similar visuals of the Mumbai Metro with Vada Pav, Gujarat Metro with Dhokla and Nagpur Metro with Oranges.

Man enrolls in AI and machine learning course to get 100% hike in salary

As per a News18 report, a farmer's son in Telangana who was working with TCS as a test data engineer, enrolled in an upskilling course. This course was in AI and machine learning, a field that is currently experiencing a massive boom. After completing the course, he was able to land a job with TVS Motors as a data engineer and received a 100% salary hike.

AI research lets you manipulate images by just dragging cursor

A new AI research is working on a model named DragGAN which allows users to do mindblowing things to an image by just dragging and dropping the cursor, as per a report by The Verge. It can change the perspective of the image and treat it like a 3D model. It also lets you do other things such as turn a frown into a smile, change hand and leg position, change attire and much more. It is not available as a tool in public but can be made available soon.

UK PM cautious on the use of AI

The UK PM Rishi Sunak has said that his government will be taking proactive measures to limit the dangers of AI.

Speaking with The Guardian on the plane to Japan for the G7 summit, he said, “We have taken a deliberately iterative approach because the technology is evolving quickly and we want to make sure that our regulation can evolve as it does as well. Now that is going to involve coordination with our allies … you would expect it to form some of the conversations as well at the G7”.