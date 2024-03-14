 5 things about AI you may have missed today: ITIs to integrate AI for all, AI could harm quality of life, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: ITIs to integrate AI for all, AI could harm quality of life, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: ITIs to integrate AI for all, AI could harm quality of life, more

In a big move, ITIs in India are set to integrate 'AI for all' in curriculum; study suggests AI could harm quality of life, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 22:12 IST
Icon
NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days; From size to speed, know all about the space rocks
artificial intelligence
1/5 Asteroid 2024 EH: The first asteroid on the list is designated as Asteroid 2024 EH which is set to make a close approach to Earth on March 7, 2024. The space rock is said to be 42 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 34183 kilometers per hour. The asteroid 2024 EH will make a close approach by 506,000 kilometres on the given date.  (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
2/5 Asteroid 2024 ET1: The next asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2024 ET1 which is 22 feet wide and it will fly past the planet on March 8, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 43236 kilometers per hour and it will pass the planet by 967000 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
3/5 Asteroid 2024 DW1: According to JPL, the Asteroid 2024 DW1 is said to be 200 feet wide. The space rock is moving at a pace of 71530 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on March 8, 2024. On the said date, the asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of approximately 4.03 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EO: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 EO which is 65 feet wide in size. The asteroid is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on March 9, 2024. NASA says the asteroid is moving at a speed of 69077 kilometres per hour and it will fly past Earth at a distance of 1.3 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
5/5 Asteroid 2024 EQ1: The last asteroid that is set to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 EQ1 which is reported to be 100 feet wide in size. The asteroid is currently moving at a speed of 69171  kilometres per hour. It is projected to come as close as 2.5 million kilometres to Earth.   (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 14. (Pexels)

In a big move that will positively impact students, ITIs across India are set to integrate 'AI for all' in the circurriculum; a new study suggests AI could harm quality of life; AI powered patch aids speech for voice disorder patients; Woman communicates with deceased mother using AI chatbot- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ITIs to integrate 'AI for all' in curriculum

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide will integrate 'AI for All' into their curriculum, fostering AI awareness. Spearheaded by the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), this initiative targets improved employability. Bridging industry-academia gaps, it aligns academic programs with industry needs. FRSN, comprising Quest Alliance, Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan, and SAP Labs India, has driven this effort since 2019, according to a report by Economic Times report.

Also read: Microsoft Copilot for Security will be publicly available starting April 1; Check new features

2. Study suggests AI could harm quality of life

Exposure to AI-based software, robotics, and trackers may negatively impact well-being, suggests a study by the Institute for the Future of Work. Surveying 6,000 individuals, it found correlations between these technologies and poorer health. Traditional ICTs like laptops had a positive effect. Factors like job insecurity and increased workload were implicated, raising concerns about AI's broader societal impact on employment, The Guardian reported.

3. AI powered patch aids speech for voice disorder patients

UCLA researchers develop adhesive patches converting throat movements into speech for those with voice disorders. The patch, made from a unique material, translates larynx motion into electrical signals processed by a machine-learning algorithm. Accuracy reaches up to 94.68 percent. Expected benefits include restoring voice function and enhancing quality of life for individuals with dysfunctional vocal folds, Indian Express reported.

Also read: Microsoft Copilot for Security will be publicly available starting April 1; Check new features

4. Woman "communicates" with deceased mother using AI chatbot

To "communicate" with her dead mother, Sirine Malas used Project December, a tool enabling simulated conversations with a deceased person. Despite finding solace, she warns against overreliance, emphasizing the potential for unhealthy attachment. Project December's founder reports over 3,000 users seeking closure through the app. Sirine acknowledges the tool's innovation but urges caution in managing expectations, according to an NYPost report.

5. US funded report warns of AI threat to humanity

The US-funded report warns of AI's potential to threaten human existence. The Gladstone AI report, commissioned by the State Department, highlights risks posed by advanced AI, comparing them to weapons of mass destruction. With ambitions for human-level and superhuman AI, labs face challenges in controlling AI systems, raising global security concerns. CEO Jeremie Harris stresses both transformative opportunities and catastrophic risks, CNN reported.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 21:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets