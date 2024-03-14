5 things about AI you may have missed today: ITIs to integrate AI for all, AI could harm quality of life, more

In a big move that will positively impact students, ITIs across India are set to integrate 'AI for all' in the circurriculum; a new study suggests AI could harm quality of life; AI powered patch aids speech for voice disorder patients; Woman communicates with deceased mother using AI chatbot- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ITIs to integrate 'AI for all' in curriculum

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide will integrate 'AI for All' into their curriculum, fostering AI awareness. Spearheaded by the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), this initiative targets improved employability. Bridging industry-academia gaps, it aligns academic programs with industry needs. FRSN, comprising Quest Alliance, Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan, and SAP Labs India, has driven this effort since 2019, according to a report by Economic Times report.

2. Study suggests AI could harm quality of life

Exposure to AI-based software, robotics, and trackers may negatively impact well-being, suggests a study by the Institute for the Future of Work. Surveying 6,000 individuals, it found correlations between these technologies and poorer health. Traditional ICTs like laptops had a positive effect. Factors like job insecurity and increased workload were implicated, raising concerns about AI's broader societal impact on employment, The Guardian reported.

3. AI powered patch aids speech for voice disorder patients

UCLA researchers develop adhesive patches converting throat movements into speech for those with voice disorders. The patch, made from a unique material, translates larynx motion into electrical signals processed by a machine-learning algorithm. Accuracy reaches up to 94.68 percent. Expected benefits include restoring voice function and enhancing quality of life for individuals with dysfunctional vocal folds, Indian Express reported.

4. Woman "communicates" with deceased mother using AI chatbot

To "communicate" with her dead mother, Sirine Malas used Project December, a tool enabling simulated conversations with a deceased person. Despite finding solace, she warns against overreliance, emphasizing the potential for unhealthy attachment. Project December's founder reports over 3,000 users seeking closure through the app. Sirine acknowledges the tool's innovation but urges caution in managing expectations, according to an NYPost report.

5. US funded report warns of AI threat to humanity

The US-funded report warns of AI's potential to threaten human existence. The Gladstone AI report, commissioned by the State Department, highlights risks posed by advanced AI, comparing them to weapons of mass destruction. With ambitions for human-level and superhuman AI, labs face challenges in controlling AI systems, raising global security concerns. CEO Jeremie Harris stresses both transformative opportunities and catastrophic risks, CNN reported.