5 things about AI you may have missed today: Meta has AI concerns, CouponMoto’s AI revolution and more

Meta Platforms' Nick Clegg asserts that the AI genie cannot be contained; massive growth expected for AI Advisory Service Market; hackers eye AI; AI to to revolutionise CouponMoto coupon validation- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Meta's Nick Clegg on AI genie

Meta's global policy head, Sir Nick Clegg, supports the idea of an international agency to regulate autonomous artificial intelligence, warning against fragmented laws globally, according to The Guardian. He downplays payment for content creators, stating fair use arrangements should apply. Clegg believes embracing AI technology is better than resisting it, as its use of publicly available data makes containing it impossible. He added that Meta is aiming for transparency and safety with its language model Llama 2.

2. Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market is expected to experience significant growth by 2029, according to a recent study published by the Digital Journal. The report presents market predictions on various factors such as revenue size, production, CAGR, and more. It also highlights key players in the industry, their financial summaries, and SWOT analyses. The study aims to provide a competitive edge with valuable insights and forecasts for 2029.

3. Hackers and Propagandists exploiting Artificial Intelligence

Canada's cybersecurity official, Sami Khoury, warns that hackers and propagandists are using artificial intelligence (AI) for harmful activities such as crafting convincing phishing emails and spreading disinformation online. Concerns arise as AI's adoption by cybercriminals grows, and organisations highlight the risks associated with language processing models. Cybersecurity researchers have already found suspected AI-generated content, including an AI-trained email requesting urgent payment for an invoice.

4. CouponMoto and AI

CouponMoto, an Indian coupon platform, has adopted AI to revolutionise coupon validation, according to a CNBC Tv18 report. Using machine learning algorithms, the platform ensures real-time analysis of coupon data, providing users with accurate and up-to-date coupon codes. The AI-powered system increases reliability, curbs fraud, optimises availability, and enhances the overall user experience, ensuring substantial savings for shoppers.

5. AI system detects social norm violations

Amazingly, Ben-Gurion University has developed an AI system, using GPT-3 and zero-shot text classification, to identify violations of social norms. Financed by DARPA, this pioneering project aims to automatically detect and categorise social norm violations based on a binary of 10 social emotions. DARPA's enduring mission is to invest in breakthrough technologies for national security since its inception in response to the launch of Sputnik in 1957.