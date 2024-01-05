Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: NITI Aayog VC advocates AI; AI predicting COVID-19 variants, and more

AI Roundup: NITI Aayog VC advocates AI solutions for challenges in marine fisheries, Government and industry collaborate on AI for public grievance resolution, and much more in today’s AI roundup.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 19:36 IST
AI Roundup: NITI Aayog VC advocates AI solutions for marine fisheries challenges; Government and industry collaborate on AI for public grievance resolution; AI model predicts COVID-19 fresh variant waves with 80% accuracy; Railways to utilise AI for crowd control during Prayagraj's Magh Mela- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. NITI Aayog VC advocates AI solutions for marine fisheries challenges

Artificial intelligence (AI) can address challenges in marine fisheries, according to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery. Speaking at a workshop on the fisheries' potential, Bery emphasized the crucial role of technology as a growth driver. The VC highlighted the need for innovative strategies to meet rising fish demand, emphasizing that understanding demand dynamics is essential for prioritising production strategies in the sector. The workshop aimed to discuss marine fisheries issues, develop tailored strategies, and foster partnerships among coastal states to tackle challenges and explore prospects, PTI reported.

2. Government and industry collaborate on AI for public grievance resolution

Government officials and industry experts convened to explore the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for public grievance resolution and the streamlining of service delivery through universal face authentication. Organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the session aimed to foster knowledge exchange in e-governance and innovative technology implementation. Key representatives from organisations such as Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY participated, discussing the evolving landscape of e-service delivery in India, PTI reported.

3. AI model predicts COVID-19 fresh variant waves with 80% accuracy

An AI model, analysing 9 million SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences from 30 countries, can predict COVID-19 variants likely to trigger fresh infection waves. Developed by MIT and the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School, the model identifies 73 percent of impactful variants within one week, rising to over 80 percent after two weeks. The study, published in PNAS Nexus, underscores the significance of early infection trajectory, spike mutations, and mutation divergence from the dominant variant.

4. Railways to utilise AI for crowd control during Prayagraj's Magh Mela

Railways plan to employ AI for crowd control during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, serving as a rehearsal for the 2025 Maha Kumbh. The strategy involves directing devotees to 14 holding areas, enhancing train services, deploying shuttle buses, and creating a control tower atop the station for effective crowd management. Divisional officers will oversee nine stations through a control room equipped with CCTV, hotlines, and wireless connectivity to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, according to an IANS report (via Business Insider).

5. Driverless truck firms aim for human-free operations on Texas highways in 2024

Driverless truck companies, including Aurora Innovation, Kodiak Robotics, and Gatik AI, aim to operate trucks without human drivers on Texas highways by the end of 2024. Despite objections citing financial pressures, the firms, which have already transported cargo for major companies like Walmart and FedEx, emphasize the potential for improved safety and lower transportation costs. Critics express concerns about regulation, transparency, and the weight and speed of autonomous trucks, according to a Bloomberg report.

