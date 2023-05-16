Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI CEO warns of AI risk, Amazon chatbot, more

AI Roundup: These are the biggest and the most interesting developments in the world of artificial intelligence that happened today. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified in front of US Congress highlighting potential dangers of AI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 21:50 IST
It was another big day in the world of artificial intelligence as the OpenAI CEO and creator of ChatGPT testified in front of the US Congress for the first time ever. In his testimony, he highlighted the dangers of AI. In another development, Amazon is doubling down on AI tech to build an interactive conversational experience that would help customers search for products in a new and immersive way. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlights AI danger

Ever since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, Sam Altman has emerged as one of the influential voices in the world of artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, he appeared in front of the US Congress to address regulators' concerns about this emerging technology. As of writing this, the testimony is still ongoing.

One of the key highlights from the testimony was Altman highlighting the risks of AI. He revealed that his worst fear was that AI field could “cause significant harm to the world”. “If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” he added. He also agreed on the need to work with governments and policymakers to prevent that from happening.

In his written testimony, he also spoke on the need for companies leveraging AI technology to have some regulations in order to make them evaluate the AI product for risks before rolling them out to the public. He emphasized that lawmakers should “facilitate regulation that balances incentivizing safety while ensuring that people are able to access the technology's benefits”.

Amazon focuses on building AI chatbots to help customers search for products

As per a Bloomberg report, Amazon has posted a job listing seeking a senior software development engineer who can help the company in “reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience” that helps you find answers to product questions, perform product comparisons, receive personalized product suggestions, and so much more”.

It appears from the listing that Amazon is trying to build a ChatGPT-style chatbot that can help users in finding the right products, compare between different products, share recommendations and more.

Zerodha CEO says AI will take away jobs

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently posted a series of tweets highlighting the real problem of AI taking away jobs. Addressing the AI/job loss anxiety he said, “It took us ~30 mins to integrate commoditized ChatGPT, see tangible benefits, and realize that more than 20% of jobs could be automated. Now, imagine what more intelligent tools could lead to?”.

Earlier he stated via another tweet, “We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant”. However Kamath did acknowledge that this is going to be difficult for businesses as markets incentivize business leaders to prioritize profits over everything else; if not, shareholders vote them out.

Tom Hanks believes AI could help him continue his career even after death

Actor Tom Hanks spoke about AI in the latest episode of Adam Buxton podcast. He said that the legal ramifications of AI technology were being aggressively discussed in the film industry. And one big possibility everyone was considering is using actors' faces and voices to cast them in roles even after their death.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come. Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on”. He also admitted that at the moment, it is not just an artistic challenge but also a legal one.

WHO highlights the need for ethical and safe AI for health

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, called for caution to be exercised in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) generated large language models (LLM) “to protect and promote human well-being, human safety, and autonomy, and preserve public health”.

In a statement, WHO said that while it was enthusiastic about the appropriate use of the technology to support healthcare professionals and researchers, it was concerned that the caution which is normally exercised with any new technology was not being administered with AI.

“Precipitous adoption of untested systems could lead to errors by health-care workers, cause harm to patients, erode trust in AI and thereby undermine (or delay) the potential long-term benefits and uses of such technologies around the world,” it added.

First Published Date: 16 May, 21:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets