5 Things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI responds to lawsuit, Puma integrates Google’s AI solutions, more

AI roundup: OpenAI finally comments on Elon Musk allegations; NPCI and IISc to study AI; Puma integrates AI solutions, and more. Catch all the AI news of today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 17:57 IST
Know what happened in the world of AI today, March 6, 2024. (Pixabay)

AI roundup: In response to Elon Musk's lawsuit, OpenAI released a statement via a blog post, highlighting the allegations over the responsibility of building artificial intelligence (AI) tools. In a separate development, PUMA has integrated Google Cloud's AI solutions to improve its shopping experience for customers. Know more about what happened in the world of AI today, March 6, 2024.

1. OpenAI responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit

Last week, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman claiming that the company has diverted from its goal to develop responsible AI. Now, ChatGPT maker has finally reposed to the claims saying “We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired.” It is reported that Musk vented his frustration over the unsuccessful merging of the company with Tesla Inc, according to a Bloomberg report

2. Prayank Swaroop urges more AI startups from academia

Prayank Swaroop, partner at global venture capital firm Accel highlighted the need for more AI startups from academia. He said that the effective use of high-quality AI models could make a big difference in the research industry. Swaroop added, “We need more Indian AI startups coming from academia," the senior executive at Accel, which counts Flipkart, Cure.fit, Ninjacart, Swiggy and BookMyShow among its portfolio companies.” He also said, “We are just starting on a multi-decade journey of AI becoming part of human productivity,” according to a PTI report

3. NPCI collaborates with IISc to conduct AI research

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the start of the NPCI-IISc Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Deep Tech Research & Development which will conduct research on blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Multiple faculty members from IISc will join NPCI to the practical challenges that the market faces due to the emergence of these technologies, according to a PTI report

4. PUMA integrates Google Cloud's AI solutions

PUMA announced their inclusion of Google Cloud's data, analytics and AI solutions to bring a more personalized online retail experience. This empowers online shoppers with AI shopping assistants, virtual try-ons, and much more. Additionally, PUMA will take advantage of Google Analytics and BigQuery to gain an in-depth understanding of how to create content based on customer preferences, according to the press release

5. Indian employees expect organizations to teach AI skills

A Global Talent Report by Mercer showcases how Indian employees have expectations from their leaders and bosses. The study reported that over 56 percent of employees expected their organizations would provide resources for them to gain AI and automation skills. While it also said that 46 percent believe that their organizations are good at acknowledging the power of AI to improve the work landscape. Sukhmeet Singh, Talent and Transformation Leader of Mercer India said, “AI has the potential to revolutionise the way skilled talent is developed in India by unlocking the potential of human capital, empowering them to acquire new skills, enhance their capabilities, and drive innovation,” according to an IANS report

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 17:56 IST
