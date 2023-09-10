5 things about AI you may have missed today: Permits for AI proposed, jobs at risk due to AI, and more

Senators in the US propose government licensing for AI, including language models like GPT-4; Uttar Pradesh schools to introduce coding and AI courses for over 50 lakh students; AI cameras slash traffic violations in Kerala; AI transforming work- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Senators propose government licensing for AI, including language models like GPT-4

US senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley propose a government body to regulate AI, including licensing for language models like GPT-4. High-risk AI applications, like facial recognition, would also require licences with rigorous testing, disclosure, and audit conditions, according to a report by the Wired. They suggest public disclosure of AI training data and granting individuals harmed by AI the right to take legal action against its creators. These recommendations may influence future AI regulation debates in Washington, with upcoming hearings and meetings involving tech executives and AI experts. Also read: Sam Altman heaps praise on Elon Musk for remarkable success of OpenAI, calls him 'magnet'

2. Uttar Pradesh schools to introduce coding and AI courses

The Uttar Pradesh education department plans to teach coding, computational thinking, and AI to over 50 lakh students in Classes 6-8 in state-run schools starting from the 2024-25 academic session, according to an IANS report. The course, developed by SCERT, will be part of the science subject. It aims to enhance students' overall personality and aligns with NEP-2020. Class 6 will cover Microsoft Word and programming, while Classes 7-8 will delve into networking, cybersecurity, logical thinking, Microsoft Excel, data, and AI, fostering innovation and creativity.

3. AI cameras slash traffic violations in Kerala, saving lives, says transport minister

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju announced a significant reduction in traffic violations since the implementation of AI cameras. Monthly violations dropped from 4.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh, resulting in fewer accidents and medical treatments. The minister also mentioned plans to introduce road safety education in schools. The AI cameras are part of the Safe Kerala project, with July fatalities dropping to 67 from 313 the previous year, PTI reported. Also read: Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa -- with a lot of water

4. AI transforming work: Emphasising cross-discipline skills for the future

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning offer opportunities for more fulfilling future work, but require cross-discipline skills, say future work researchers. Dr. Ruchi Sinha, an organisational psychologist, believes AI will transform workplaces, shifting humans into cross-disciplinary roles that connect knowledge areas, rather than specialising narrowly. She emphasises the need for education to make individuals more well-read across disciplines, and suggests that humans who adapt to technological change will outperform those who don't, rather than technology itself replacing jobs, according to a Cosmos report.

5. 90% of jobs at risk due to AI, warns Cred CEO Kunal Shah

Cred CEO Kunal Shah predicts that 90 percent of people's jobs are at risk of being replaced by AI within the next 10 years. He believes that the current level of awareness regarding the risk of AI is insufficient and that upskilling might not be enough to save jobs, unless individuals are exceptionally curious and adaptable. Shah shared his concerns during a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, emphasising the significant impact AI could have on the job market.