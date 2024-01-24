Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Pope Francis issues AI warning, North Korea developing AI too, and more

AI Roundup: Pope Francis warns against dangers of AI; Study reveals North Korea is developing AI tech that could become a big global concern; SAP SE announced it will make its AI push by retraining employees, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 18:27 IST
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 24. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, January 24. Pope Francis warned against the dangers of AI, acknowledging that he too became the victim of a deepfake photo last year. He called for regulation of AI that will enable its use towards the greater good. Meanwhile, a new study claims that North Korea is developing AI and machine learning (ML) to achieve a wide range of tasks.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Pope Francis warns against AI dangers

Pope Francis on Wednesday acknowledged that he was the victim of a deepfake photo while highlighting the dangers of AI. As per a Reuters report, he warned against the "perverse” dangers of AI, calling for its regulation. “We need but think of the long-standing problem of disinformation in the form of fake news, which today can employ 'deepfakes', namely the creation and diffusion of images that appear perfectly plausible but false - I too have been an object of this”, he said.

2. SAP to make AI push, restructure 8000 jobs

German software company SAP SE announced that it will restructure around 8000 jobs as it makes an AI push. As per a Reuters report, its shares also jumped 7 percent to an all-time high soon after it forecasted growth in cloud revenue. The company said that it will spend $2.2 billion to retrain employees with AI skills, while also maintaining an option to replace them. SAP SE also expects generative AI to fundamentally change its business.

3. Study says North Korea's AI development a concern

A new study claims that North Korea is developing AI and machine learning (ML) to achieve a wide range of tasks - from tackling COVID-19-like pandemics to safeguarding nuclear reactors. The country's researchers have collaborated with foreign researchers, including those from China, in its pursuit of AI advancement, Reuters reported. Hyuk Kim of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) and the author of the study said, “North Korea's recent endeavours in AI/ML development signify a strategic investment to bolster its digital economy”.

4. Infosys launches gen-AI tech at 2024 Australian Open

Infosys, in collaboration with Tennis Australia, announced the launch of generative AI technologies at the 2024 Australian Open. As per the release, it will boost fan engagement, player performance, and digital content creation. Infosys is leveraging its AI-first set of services and solutions with Infosys Topaz to evolve the AO experience. Infosys Topaz is delivering the large language models and cognitive core to accelerate Tennis Australia's AI journey.

5. AI business news summary platform 'AiCite' launched

Indian AI startup Factacy launched its AI-generated business news summary platform called ‘AiCite'. As per an ANI report, AiCite leverages generative AI and data algorithms to deliver AI-generated news summaries from over 150,000 sources worldwide. Launching the service, Inderjit Makkar, founder of Factacy said, “Gen AI enables Aicite to present a fresh approach to business news summaries. This intelligence platform will be a distinct advantage for users, keeping them informed and ahead in the ever-evolving business landscape”.

Also read other top stories today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws in artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here to find out more.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here.

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of a non-invasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious healthcare goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 18:27 IST
