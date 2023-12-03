5 things about AI you may have missed today: President Droupadi Murmu on deepfakes, AI lasers, more

Even on a Saturday, the artificial intelligence space continues to be a hub of activity. On December 2, we witnessed multiple big announcements and callouts for safety in AI. In the first news, President Droupadi Murmu said that while the use of AI was making people's lives easier, its misuse to create deepfakes poses a threat to society. In other news, researchers have created an AI-powered laser camera capable of remotely detecting a person's heartbeat and identifying indicators of potential cardiovascular ailments. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

President Murmu speaks on deepfakes

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the dual nature of AI during the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, reported PTI. While acknowledging AI's potential to improve lives, she expressed concern about its misuse, particularly in creating deepfakes, which poses a threat to society. Murmu emphasized the importance of responsible technology usage for societal benefit and underscored that investing in girls' education is a crucial and valuable contribution to the country's progress.

"Now every youth understands technology as well as uses it. Any resource can be put to good use and misused as well. The same is true with technology as well. If it is used properly, it will benefit society and the country, but if misused it will affect humanity…Today, the use of artificial intelligence is making our lives easier, but the use of technology for deepfake is a threat to society. In this regard, moral value-based education can show us the way," she said.

Scientists develop AI laser that can replace stethoscopes

Scientists at Glasgow University have developed a laser camera using AI and quantum technologies that can remotely read a person's heartbeat and identify signs of cardiovascular illnesses, as per a report by The Guardian. The innovation has the potential to revolutionize health monitoring, offering quick readings that could be integrated into individuals' online medical records. The technology, deployable in settings like shopping malls, allows for the remote monitoring of heartbeats, providing early warnings of irregularities and potential risks such as strokes or cardiac arrests.

Bhavish Aggarwal says Krutrim will be an AI venture

Ola's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, said that Krutrim Si Designs will be an AI company tailored for Indian customers, utilizing the country's data resources, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The company, launched in April 2023, aims to compete in the AI Chat app sector, putting it in competition with established players like OpenAI and Google.

"Indians have contributed a lot when it comes to computing technology globally, however Indian companies have still not become big in terms of value-chain...And with AI this is set to transform and we need to develop products for Indian customers using India's data which is very important and that is Krutrim, which means Artificial in Sanskrit and we are very excited," Aggarwal said.

Mother-daughter duo pushing for protection against deepfakes

A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for improved protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and her classmates circulated at a high school in New Jersey, reported the Associated Press. Simultaneously, officials in suburban Seattle, Washington, are investigating a similar incident involving a teenage boy who allegedly used artificial intelligence to create and distribute explicit images of fellow students. The mother, Dorota Mani, emphasized the need to fight for the safety of children, irrespective of political affiliations, as they seek love and security.

Australia to use AI to track Chinese submarines

Australia, along with its Aukus allies, plans to utilize technologies such as AI, drones, and deep space radar to counter China's aggression in the Pacific, as per a report by the Guardian. The announcement of the second "pillar" of the Aukus deal was made during a meeting between Australia's defense minister, Richard Marles, and his counterparts from the United States and the United Kingdom – Lloyd J Austin and Grant Shapps, respectively – in California. The decision follows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recent accusations of "dangerous, unsafe, and unprofessional" behavior by a Chinese naval ship in international waters off Japan, resulting in injuries to Australian naval divers.