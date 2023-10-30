Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: US's global initiative for AI safety, India leads in AI skill penetration

5 things about AI you may have missed today: US’s global initiative for AI safety, India leads in AI skill penetration

AI Roundup: US unveils unprecedented global initiative for AI safety, UK PM's initiative to invest in AI classroom tools to ease teacher workloads and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 22:35 IST
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 30. (Pixabay)
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 30. (Pixabay)

US unveils unprecedented global initiative for AI safety; UK PM rolls out initiative to invest in AI classroom tools to ease teacher workloads; UK gears up to host international summit for AI leaders; Japan newspaper association advocates regulations on generative AI- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. US unveils unprecedented global initiative for AI safety

The White House has declared an "unprecedented global move" in AI safety. President Biden's executive order mandates AI developers to share safety findings with the US government, placing the US at the forefront of AI governance. This comes as the UK government hopes to establish a strong position at an AI summit, fearing AI advancements could lead to dangerous outcomes. The US aims to set robust safety and security standards, protect consumer privacy, prevent AI discrimination, assess AI healthcare practices, and collaborate on global AI standards. The administration is also boosting its AI workforce, offering AI experts positions in the federal government through AI.gov, BBC reported.

2. UK PM's initiative to invest in AI classroom tools to ease teacher workloads

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to introduce AI tools in classrooms to alleviate teacher workloads. A 2 million euro investment will fund AI-designed lesson plans and quizzes. According to a report by the Independent, Oak National Academy will enhance these technologies for widespread use in English schools following successful pilots. The government aims to provide a personalised AI assistant in every classroom. The move precedes an AI safety summit, raising questions about the approach to AI support for teachers and students.

3. UK gears up to host international summit for AI leaders

Global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Vice President Kamala Harris, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will convene to address concerns regarding frontier AI. This advanced AI generation raises worries about job displacement, cyber threats, and loss of human control. Leaders aim to establish international safety measures and propose an expert panel akin to those for climate change. Bletchley Park, famous for WWII code breaking, hosts the summit, highlighting AI's increasing importance. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is among the few attendees, emphasising the event's significance, according to an AFP report.

4. Japan newspaper association advocates for regulations on generative AI

The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association has urged the establishment of regulations for generative artificial intelligence, advocating for changes to copyright laws. They expressed concern about unauthorised use of news content by generative AI, emphasising its potential financial impact on news organisations and people's access to information. The association called for AI developers and service providers to pay reasonable fees for using news content, citing the current law's allowance for free use of news content in AI learning processes as detrimental to news organisations offering paid news databases, according to a Nippon.com report.

5. Stanford University's AI Index Report 2023: India leads in AI skill penetration

India has emerged as a global leader in AI skills, according to Stanford University's AI Index Report 2023. The report highlights India's highest AI skill penetration rates worldwide and the significant contribution of Indian software developers to AI projects on GitHub (around 24.2% in 2022). Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO, expressed optimism, noting that India's brightest minds are using AI to address global challenges in health, education, and nutrition, emphasising the importance of providing access to reliable data and computing power to establish India as an AI research hub, Business Today reported.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 22:35 IST
