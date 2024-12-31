5 things you should never share with ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for your safety

In an era where AI chatbots are becoming increasingly helpful in various tasks from casual queries to more complex tasks, it's essential to know what information is safe to share and what should remain private. While these chatbots are designed to assist, experts are raising alarms about the risks of oversharing sensitive details. Surveys reveal a growing number of people rely on AI for personal matters, including health advice. For instance, data from the Cleveland Clinic shows that one in five Americans have turned to AI for medical guidance.

AI chatbots are developed by tech companies that rely on algorithms to gather and process user data. While these bots can provide convenience and support, they lack the regulations that protect the information they gather. Users often unknowingly provide valuable data simply by engaging with the bots, which can be used for a variety of purposes, including targeted advertising.

Here are five critical things you should avoid sharing with ChatGPT and similar AI chatbots:

Personal Information

Never share details such as your name, address, phone number, or email with AI chatbots. This data can identify you and may be used to track your activities online.

Sensitive Financial Information

AI bots should never be trusted with sensitive financial data, such as your bank account numbers, credit card information, or social security numbers. This type of data could be exploited for theft or identity fraud.

Passwords

Your passwords are the keys to your personal security. Never input them into a chatbot, as they can be used to access your accounts and steal your private information.

Confidential Work or Business Information

Avoid sharing proprietary data, client details, or business secrets with AI bots. Such information should remain confidential and protected from unauthorised access.



Medical or Health Data

While chatbots can offer general advice, they are not qualified to provide health-related guidance. Never share your health details, insurance number, or medical records with AI chatbots.

It's important to remember that AI chatbots store and process the information you provide. Anything shared with them can potentially be accessed, used, or even shared with others. Always think carefully before revealing anything you wouldn't want the world to know.

