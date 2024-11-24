5 WhatsApp features you must try to enhance chats, video calls, and organization in 2024

WhatsApp, a leading messaging app with over a decade of service, has introduced new features to further improve user experience. Recently recognized as Google's Best Multi-Device App for 2024, WhatsApp continues to innovate with new updates that make it even more user-friendly and engaging.

Here are five new features WhatsApp users should know about:

1. Meta AI Integration

WhatsApp now integrates Meta's advanced AI directly into the app, enabling users to access AI capabilities without needing additional downloads or subscriptions. This AI can assist with understanding complex topics, generating images, answering questions, and even telling jokes. In certain countries, a voice model is also available and will soon launch in India. The AI works across various smartphone models, including entry-level devices.

Also read: Spotify Wrapped 2024: When It drops, how to access It, and how to curate your experience

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Enhanced Video Calls with Filters

WhatsApp has introduced new features for video calls, allowing users to add filters and custom backgrounds. These enhancements make video calls more fun and interactive, appealing to younger generations like Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

3. Disappearing Voice Messages

WhatsApp now allows users to send disappearing voice messages, which self-delete after being listened to once. Similar to disappearing photos, this feature lets you send private messages without leaving a trace.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Know which flagship model you should buy

4. Automatic Drafts for Unfinished Messages

WhatsApp automatically saves unfinished messages as drafts if you get interrupted while typing. The app will show a draft indicator when you open it again, helping you pick up where you left off without losing your progress.

Also read: Amaran OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action movie online

5. Create Custom Chat Lists

WhatsApp now enables users to organize their chats into separate lists for work, friends, family, and more. This feature helps prioritize messages, ensuring important communications are not missed, even when juggling multiple conversations.