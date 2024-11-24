5 WhatsApp features you must try to enhance chats, video calls, and organization in 2024
Are you familiar with WhatsApp's latest updates? Here are five new features designed to improve communication and make your experience more seamless and efficient.
WhatsApp, a leading messaging app with over a decade of service, has introduced new features to further improve user experience. Recently recognized as Google's Best Multi-Device App for 2024, WhatsApp continues to innovate with new updates that make it even more user-friendly and engaging.
Here are five new features WhatsApp users should know about:
1. Meta AI Integration
WhatsApp now integrates Meta's advanced AI directly into the app, enabling users to access AI capabilities without needing additional downloads or subscriptions. This AI can assist with understanding complex topics, generating images, answering questions, and even telling jokes. In certain countries, a voice model is also available and will soon launch in India. The AI works across various smartphone models, including entry-level devices.
2. Enhanced Video Calls with Filters
WhatsApp has introduced new features for video calls, allowing users to add filters and custom backgrounds. These enhancements make video calls more fun and interactive, appealing to younger generations like Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
3. Disappearing Voice Messages
WhatsApp now allows users to send disappearing voice messages, which self-delete after being listened to once. Similar to disappearing photos, this feature lets you send private messages without leaving a trace.
4. Automatic Drafts for Unfinished Messages
WhatsApp automatically saves unfinished messages as drafts if you get interrupted while typing. The app will show a draft indicator when you open it again, helping you pick up where you left off without losing your progress.
5. Create Custom Chat Lists
WhatsApp now enables users to organize their chats into separate lists for work, friends, family, and more. This feature helps prioritize messages, ensuring important communications are not missed, even when juggling multiple conversations.
