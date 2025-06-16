Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 6 sci-fi series that don’t just show you the future, they turn your assumptions upside down

6 sci-fi series that don’t just show you the future, they turn your assumptions upside down

6 science fiction series are taking the genre to new heights, blending bold storytelling with big questions about technology, identity, and survival. From animated anthologies to post-apocalyptic adventures, these shows are must-sees for anyone who wants more than just spaceships.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 16 2025, 19:01 IST
Androids, rebels, and reality-bending mysteries - these six sci-fi series are pushing the genre’s boundaries and deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Androids, rebels, and reality-bending mysteries - these six sci-fi series are pushing the genre’s boundaries and deserve a spot on your watchlist. (Unsplash)

It's a wild time to be a sci-fi fan. The genre isn't just about spaceships and laser guns anymore - it's where our biggest questions about technology, society, and even ourselves get stress-tested. Streaming platforms are treating science fiction like the ultimate sandbox: one week you're following a robot with a TV addiction, the next you're watching cats team up with robots to take over the world. If you're after shows that push boundaries and make you think, here are six series that should be on your watchlist right now.

Love, Death + Robots (Volume 4)

This season, the anthology leans into the weird, with aliens taking centre stage and two cat-themed episodes that are anything but cute. One follows a feline uprising that turns the tables on humanity, while the other explores survival in a world where cats hold all the cards. “Love, Death + Robots” is rarely a showcase for animation; acting like a playground for big ideas. Volume 4 proves the show can still surprise, no matter the plot!

Where to watch: Netflix

Murderbot

Murderbot doesn't want to be your hero. It just wants to watch its shows in peace. But when humans keep getting into trouble, this security android can't help but get involved - grudgingly. The series adapts Martha Wells' books with a dry sense of humour and a sharp eye for the absurdities of corporate life. Alexander Skarsgård nails the awkwardness of a machine that's more comfortable with TV drama than real people. If you've ever felt out of place or just wanted to be left alone, you'll find something to relate to here. The show's first season is still airing, so if you like binge-watching entire seasons, it's best to wait a few weeks.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Andor (Season 2)

“Andor” strips Star Wars down to its essentials: power, resistance, and the cost of taking a stand. Season two digs deeper into Cassian's journey from bystander to rebel, and the show doesn't flinch from the hard choices or the messy politics that come with fighting an empire. The tension exists all around - blaster fights, conversations, the betrayals, and the moments when hope feels like a risk.

Where to watch: Disney+ (worldwide), JioHotstar (India)

Fallout

“Fallout” drops you into a world where the apocalypse is just the starting point. Vault dwellers, mutants, and opportunists all trying to carve out a future in the ruins of the old world. The show captures the game's mix of dark comedy and danger, with Ella Purnell's Lucy discovering just how strange - and sometimes funny - survival can be. With a second season on the way, now's the time to catch up and see why everyone's talking about bottle caps and power armour again.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Severance (Season 2)

What if you could leave your work self at the office - literally? “Severance” returns with more questions about memory, identity, and what companies really want from us. The new season pulls the curtain back on Lumon Industries, but every answer leads to more puzzles. The show's unsettling calm and office surrealism make it hard to look away, especially as the characters start to push back against the boundaries of their own minds.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3 Body Problem

“3 Body Problem” isn't afraid to ask what happens when humanity faces something it can't control or even understand. The first season sets up a mystery that stretches from the Cultural Revolution to the edge of the universe, with scientists and soldiers caught in a game they barely grasp. The show balances science, suspense, and the kind of existential dread that lingers long after the credits roll. With a second season on the horizon, now's the perfect time to get on board.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're looking for science fiction that doesn't just entertain but gets under your skin, these six shows are leading the way in 2025. These shows explore a lot more than the future; they're about the questions we're asking right now.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 19:01 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets