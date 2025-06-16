It's a wild time to be a sci-fi fan. The genre isn't just about spaceships and laser guns anymore - it's where our biggest questions about technology, society, and even ourselves get stress-tested. Streaming platforms are treating science fiction like the ultimate sandbox: one week you're following a robot with a TV addiction, the next you're watching cats team up with robots to take over the world. If you're after shows that push boundaries and make you think, here are six series that should be on your watchlist right now.

Love, Death + Robots (Volume 4)

This season, the anthology leans into the weird, with aliens taking centre stage and two cat-themed episodes that are anything but cute. One follows a feline uprising that turns the tables on humanity, while the other explores survival in a world where cats hold all the cards. “Love, Death + Robots” is rarely a showcase for animation; acting like a playground for big ideas. Volume 4 proves the show can still surprise, no matter the plot!

Where to watch: Netflix

Murderbot

Murderbot doesn't want to be your hero. It just wants to watch its shows in peace. But when humans keep getting into trouble, this security android can't help but get involved - grudgingly. The series adapts Martha Wells' books with a dry sense of humour and a sharp eye for the absurdities of corporate life. Alexander Skarsgård nails the awkwardness of a machine that's more comfortable with TV drama than real people. If you've ever felt out of place or just wanted to be left alone, you'll find something to relate to here. The show's first season is still airing, so if you like binge-watching entire seasons, it's best to wait a few weeks.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Andor (Season 2)

“Andor” strips Star Wars down to its essentials: power, resistance, and the cost of taking a stand. Season two digs deeper into Cassian's journey from bystander to rebel, and the show doesn't flinch from the hard choices or the messy politics that come with fighting an empire. The tension exists all around - blaster fights, conversations, the betrayals, and the moments when hope feels like a risk.

Where to watch: Disney+ (worldwide), JioHotstar (India)

Fallout

“Fallout” drops you into a world where the apocalypse is just the starting point. Vault dwellers, mutants, and opportunists all trying to carve out a future in the ruins of the old world. The show captures the game's mix of dark comedy and danger, with Ella Purnell's Lucy discovering just how strange - and sometimes funny - survival can be. With a second season on the way, now's the time to catch up and see why everyone's talking about bottle caps and power armour again.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Severance (Season 2)

What if you could leave your work self at the office - literally? “Severance” returns with more questions about memory, identity, and what companies really want from us. The new season pulls the curtain back on Lumon Industries, but every answer leads to more puzzles. The show's unsettling calm and office surrealism make it hard to look away, especially as the characters start to push back against the boundaries of their own minds.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3 Body Problem

“3 Body Problem” isn't afraid to ask what happens when humanity faces something it can't control or even understand. The first season sets up a mystery that stretches from the Cultural Revolution to the edge of the universe, with scientists and soldiers caught in a game they barely grasp. The show balances science, suspense, and the kind of existential dread that lingers long after the credits roll. With a second season on the horizon, now's the perfect time to get on board.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're looking for science fiction that doesn't just entertain but gets under your skin, these six shows are leading the way in 2025. These shows explore a lot more than the future; they're about the questions we're asking right now.