Home Tech News 620-foot asteroid to pass close to Earth tomorrow! NASA reveals distance, speed, and more.

620-foot asteroid to pass close to Earth tomorrow! NASA reveals distance, speed, and more.

As informed by NASA, a 620-foot asteroid will pass close to Earth tomorrow.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 22:58 IST
Asteroid 2023 UG1
The asteroid is as big as the size of a building and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 UG1
The asteroid is as big as the size of a building and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA keeps a regular check on the Asteroids passing close to the Earth. Asteroids have posed a potential threat to Earth for millions of years now. That is why it is extremely important that we prepare for all eventualities. Stopping an asteroid is impossible at the last moment, but we can take preventative measures and that is why space agencies like NASA keep a watch on all asteroids approaching Earth. In a journey to track asteroids, NASA has successfully executed the DART mission where it was able to divert an asteroid from its path. Now, NASA has tracked a gigantic asteroid traveling close to Earth. Check out the details below:

Asteroid 525229 (2004 UU1)

NASA has tracked an asteroid designated 525229 (2004 UU1). This is a 620-foot asteroid and is expected to pass close to the Earth tomorrow, October 30. The size of this asteroid can be compared to the size of a huge building. Its closest-Earth approach is estimated to be 4.8 million kilometers. It is expected to pass close to the Earth with a relative velocity of 62739 kilometers per hour. This asteroid was first observed on 23 October 2004 and it was recently seen again on 28 October 2023. This asteroid belongs to the family of Apollo asteroids.

Is it hazardous?

Given the size of the asteroid 525229 (2004 UU1), which is 620 feet, it can be a potential threat to the Earth. As per NASA, asteroids that are larger than 492 feet are considered to be potentially hazardous. The Apollo asteroids are a group of near-Earth asteroids. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo and were first discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. The infamous Chelyabinsk meteor, which played havoc over that Russian city in 2013 was also from the Apollo group. This dangerous asteroid injured 1,500 people with flying glass from broken windows.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 22:45 IST
