65-foot Asteroid 2023 EZ flying towards Earth today, says NASA; Will it get too close?

What are the threats for planet Earth? Our planet is surrounded by a huge number of near-Earth objects (NEO) in space that pose a threat to the entire planet. Asteroids fall in this category. The impact that an asteroid can have mainly depends on its size and its speed, which give it a tremendous destructive power. As per the latest details provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a huge, 65-foot asteroid named 2023 EZ is racing towards Earth today, Saturday, March 18. NASA has informed about the Asteroid 2023 EZ's size, speed and more. Here is all you need to know about this asteroid.

As far as the size of Asteroid 2023 EZ is concerned, it ranges between 16 meters and 35 meters in diameter. Though the asteroid is not that massive, it can come too close to Earth for comfort. According to JPL, the asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.23 million kilometers. The asteroid is also moving at an astonishing speed of 23760 kilometer per hour.

The asteroid will simply pass by the planet if it keeps on travelling in the trajectory it is currently in, without posing any kind of threat. Though not all the asteroids pose a threat to the planet, it is important for us to track them in order to find the ones that may be on a collision course with Earth.

In order to keep an eye on the asteroids and track their movement, NASA has deployed several Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes, satellites, and more.

Other than this 65-foot asteroid, there are several asteroids that are approaching planet Earth this week. One of the asteroids is a 44 foot rock named 2016 WH which is zooming towards the planet tomorrow, Sunday, March 19. It will be nearing Earth at a distance of 6.93 million kilometers, according to NASA's JPL.