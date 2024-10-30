6G is here? China Mobile unveils baseband prototype for Sub7GHz frequency band development

China Mobile has launched a 6G baseband prototype system, aiming to advance the development of mobile communication technology. This initiative, in partnership with Zhongguancun Pan-Institute of Information and Communications Technology, China Information Technology Mobile, and Vivo, marks a significant step in the global exploration of 6G networks.

Key Features and Capabilities

The prototype system operates within the Sub-7GHz frequency band and represents a crucial aspect of China Mobile's public testing apparatus, according to the MyDrivers report via Techradar. The design emphasises the integration of sensory, computing, and communications technologies, reflecting the company's 6G platform, which focuses on synaesthesia and intelligent processing.

Key features of the prototype include a cloud-based architecture capable of achieving data throughput of up to 100 Gbps for container networks. The system processes data with an ultra-short transmission time interval of 125 microseconds, enhancing the speed of data transmission. Additionally, the system supports a response delay of less than 10 microseconds, allowing for flexibility and reconfiguration. It can handle eight data streams and 128 digital channels, with single-carrier bandwidth reaching 400MHz, leading to real-time throughput of 16.5Gbps.

China Mobile's 6G baseband prototype promotes interoperability, enabling seamless connections between cloud-based hardware and Vivo's terminal prototypes. This feature supports the transmission of advanced applications like 3D video, which may define the future of 6G.

Multi-Band Integration for Enhanced Adaptability

The system incorporates a multi-band integrated universal fronthaul module, allowing it to accommodate various frequency bands and connect to the baseband unit via a high-speed Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI). This adaptability enables the testing and verification of 6G technologies across a spectrum of frequencies, including low and medium frequencies, millimetre waves, and terahertz signals.

While commercial 6G networks are not expected until after 2030, advancements like this prototype establish essential groundwork in the race toward 6G connectivity.