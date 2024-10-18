8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

If you hear Xiaomi, all you can think of are their flagship phones or their smart TVs that are a common sight these days. But what if I tell you, Xiaomi has products that can make your job around the home a lot easier and can make it a smart home. The range of products available in India is expanding and the product range available in China from Xiaomi is mind blowing. These products can help you from cleaning your car to frying some healthy chips without oil. Take a look at some of their products in their lifestyle range below:

Air Fryer

You can now grill, bake, fry, roast, defrost and dehydrate with the help of the Xiaomi Air fryer. You can do all of this in the healthy way with minimal oil like a regular air fryer. Take a guess about what more you can do now – You can control it with the Google Assistant, you can use their smart recipes on the Xiaomi app, you can schedule cooking upto 24 hours from anywhere using the app and have a hot meal waiting for you when you return home, control the temperature between 40-80 degrees to make a range of cooking possible from yoghurt making & dried fruit/meat to potato wedges/chicken wings. It comes with dishwasher safe components and an interactive OLED screen to let you know what is happening inside. Isn't your mouth watering already?

Vacuum Mop

The Xiaomi robot mop is really a lifesaver for the busy ones with the most advanced features. It has advanced laser navigation facilities with the ability to map the dark corners of the house in both day and night. Personalised cleaning possibilities are endless with the help of the Mi home app. It has a 240 minute battery life with a inbuilt battery of 5200 mAh. It is both a mop and a vacuum and is equipped with a 200 ml water tank and can mop for about 80 minutes continuously. The best upgrade of the latest version seems to be the 2-in-1 dust collection and charging thereby reducing the hassle of cleaning the filters and simultaneously saving time & effort. And of course it works with Alexa, Google home & the Xiaomi home app.

Garment Steamer

This garment steamer is a must buy for anyone on the go, who need faster, portable solutions than a regular flat iron. This is foldable and can easily fit into our baggage. This can be used in both dry iron and steaming mode. In the dry iron mode, it works like the regular flat iron and has a ceramic sole plate to smooth the wrinkles. Both vertical & horizontal steaming are possible hence the availability of an iron board would not be a constraint. As there is no direct contact with the fabric, this is suitable for all fabrics including delicate ones. This comes with a 1-year warranty.

Grooming Kit

Xiaomi also becomes your grooming buddy, with the salon on the go experience with its grooming kit. It has all the attachments possible to keep you groomed from head to toe. A beard trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, a precision blade for definition and one for private areas too. The best part though is the charging that is type-c, a runtime of 90 minutes and rush charge of 5 minutes with runtime of 10 minutes. This will be a great travel companion for all the prim and proper occasions.

Writing Pad

This one is for all the doodlers or for the ones looking to reduce screentime with kids. Lightweight, affordable, easy to use and ecofriendly – This has the potential to engage your child or even yourself for hours. Grab one now for some peace of mind.

Smart Fan

Xiaomi smart minimalistic pedestal fan that is portable with adjustable height, dual wing shaped blades, natural breeze mode or regular mode, 100 speed levels and controllable using the Xiaomi home app, Alexa or Google assistant. This can be a smart, power-saving and eco-friendly option to an air conditioner.

Electric Scooter

This is one of those futuristic inventions that our roads are not ready for yet. An electric bike made of aerospace grade aluminium body with pedestrian, standard & sports mode going from 5 km/hr to 25 km/hr. Foldable, compact with integrated display and weighing about 13 kg, you can get your travel stats on the Xiaomi home app for the scooter. The newest model even has rear disc brakes with 3-sided reflector protection for your safety. With a range of about 30kms, this can become your go to vehicle for all short rides.

Cordless Pressure Washer

Cordless, self-priming, type-c fast charging, 5-in-1 multifunctional spray head with different modes for high pressure spot cleaning, foam/shower mode for foam spraying, 40-degree water mode for larger area cleaning, inlet filter to filter water impurities – Xiaomi's design team seems to have really thought this through. Washing your car can turn out to be a pleasurable experience that it is supposed to be. I picked it up on a recent trip and I really wish they launch this in India.