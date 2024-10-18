 8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News 8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

The range of products available in India is expanding and the product range available in China from Xiaomi is mind blowing.

By: VARUN KRISHNAN
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 14:28 IST
8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
These products can help you from cleaning your car to frying some healthy chips without oil. (Xiaomi)

If you hear Xiaomi, all you can think of are their flagship phones or their smart TVs that are a common sight these days. But what if I tell you, Xiaomi has products that can make your job around the home a lot easier and can make it a smart home. The range of products available in India is expanding and the product range available in China from Xiaomi is mind blowing. These products can help you from cleaning your car to frying some healthy chips without oil. Take a look at some of their products in their lifestyle range below:

Air Fryer

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
(Xiaomi)
(Xiaomi)

You can now grill, bake, fry, roast, defrost and dehydrate with the help of the Xiaomi Air fryer. You can do all of this in the healthy way with minimal oil like a regular air fryer. Take a guess about what more you can do now – You can control it with the Google Assistant, you can use their smart recipes on the Xiaomi app, you can schedule cooking upto 24 hours from anywhere using the app and have a hot meal waiting for you when you return home, control the temperature between 40-80 degrees to make a range of cooking possible from yoghurt making & dried fruit/meat to potato wedges/chicken wings. It comes with dishwasher safe components and an interactive OLED screen to let you know what is happening inside. Isn't your mouth watering already?

Vacuum Mop

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
(Xiaomi)
(Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi robot mop is really a lifesaver for the busy ones with the most advanced features. It has advanced laser navigation facilities with the ability to map the dark corners of the house in both day and night. Personalised cleaning possibilities are endless with the help of the Mi home app. It has a 240 minute battery life with a inbuilt battery of 5200 mAh. It is both a mop and a vacuum and is equipped with a 200 ml water tank and can mop for about 80 minutes continuously. The best upgrade of the latest version seems to be the 2-in-1 dust collection and charging thereby reducing the hassle of cleaning the filters and simultaneously saving time & effort. And of course it works with Alexa, Google home & the Xiaomi home app.

Garment Steamer

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

This garment steamer is a must buy for anyone on the go, who need faster, portable solutions than a regular flat iron. This is foldable and can easily fit into our baggage. This can be used in both dry iron and steaming mode. In the dry iron mode, it works like the regular flat iron and has a ceramic sole plate to smooth the wrinkles. Both vertical & horizontal steaming are possible hence the availability of an iron board would not be a constraint. As there is no direct contact with the fabric, this is suitable for all fabrics including delicate ones. This comes with a 1-year warranty.

Grooming Kit

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
(Xiaomi)
(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi also becomes your grooming buddy, with the salon on the go experience with its grooming kit. It has all the attachments possible to keep you groomed from head to toe. A beard trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, a precision blade for definition and one for private areas too. The best part though is the charging that is type-c, a runtime of 90 minutes and rush charge of 5 minutes with runtime of 10 minutes. This will be a great travel companion for all the prim and proper occasions.

Writing Pad

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

This one is for all the doodlers or for the ones looking to reduce screentime with kids. Lightweight, affordable, easy to use and ecofriendly – This has the potential to engage your child or even yourself for hours. Grab one now for some peace of mind.

Smart Fan

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

Xiaomi smart minimalistic pedestal fan that is portable with adjustable height, dual wing shaped blades, natural breeze mode or regular mode, 100 speed levels and controllable using the Xiaomi home app, Alexa or Google assistant. This can be a smart, power-saving and eco-friendly option to an air conditioner.

Electric Scooter

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

This is one of those futuristic inventions that our roads are not ready for yet. An electric bike made of aerospace grade aluminium body with pedestrian, standard & sports mode going from 5 km/hr to 25 km/hr. Foldable, compact with integrated display and weighing about 13 kg, you can get your travel stats on the Xiaomi home app for the scooter. The newest model even has rear disc brakes with 3-sided reflector protection for your safety. With a range of about 30kms, this can become your go to vehicle for all short rides.

Cordless Pressure Washer

8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
image caption

 

Cordless, self-priming, type-c fast charging, 5-in-1 multifunctional spray head with different modes for high pressure spot cleaning, foam/shower mode for foam spraying, 40-degree water mode for larger area cleaning, inlet filter to filter water impurities – Xiaomi's design team seems to have really thought this through. Washing your car can turn out to be a pleasurable experience that it is supposed to be. I picked it up on a recent trip and I really wish they launch this in India.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
25% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
28% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Civi
  • Cruise Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,779Original price:₹54,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 14:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5g data and free subscriptions to these services ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window ios 16 release date: roll out today; know how to update and top features; check full list of iphones jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets