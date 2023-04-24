Home Tech News 90-foot, 88-foot asteroids zooming towards Earth at mind boggling speed, reveals NASA

90-foot, 88-foot asteroids zooming towards Earth at mind boggling speed, reveals NASA

A 90-foot and 88-foot asteroids and more are set to come close to planet Earth on April 25, 2023. Here is what NASA informs.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 17:23 IST
Top NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Auroras, Dark Seahorse Nebula and more
NASA
1/5 Red ring of ELVES (April 17) - It is a snapshot of ELVES lighting up the sky over Italy, a distinct type of transient luminous event. ELVES refers to the Emission of Light and Very Low-Frequency perturbations due to Electromagnetic Pulse Sources. The red ELVES captured in the image had a radius of approximately 350 kilometers and occurred at an altitude of about 100 kilometers above the surface, according to NASA. (NASA/Valter Binotto)
solar eclipse
2/5 Map of Total Solar Eclipse path (April 18) - It is the map of the total solar eclipse path which will take place on April 8 next year. Viewers in locations outside the paths will not experience a total solar eclipse or annular eclipse, but they may still see a partial eclipse. Lines running parallel to each path indicate how much of the Sun will become covered by the Moon during the partial eclipse. (NASA/SVS)
auroras
3/5 Auroras in Finland (April 19) - This captured image shows auroras lighting up the sky in Saariselka, in northern Finnish Lapland. It was a result of a powerful CME hitting Earth and the auroras could be seen not only in the North but as far as New Mexico, according to NASA. The bright auroras were seen in yellow, green, red and purple auroral colours, mesmerizing skywatchers and tourists. (NASA/Juan Carlos Casado (Starry Earth, TWAN))
Dark Seahorse nebula
4/5 Dark Seahorse Nebula (April 20) - Barnard 150, also known as the Dark Seahorse Nebula, is one of the most peculiarly shaped nebulae, located about 1200 light-years away towards the constellation of Cepheus. It is a dark molecular cloud and is so dense that the dust within blocks visible wavelengths of light. Telescopes that see visible light only detect ghostly dark patches in the sky, called Dark Nebulae. (NASA/Jeff Herman)
Hybrid Solar Eclipse
5/5 Hybrid Solar Eclipse (April 21) - It is a snapshot of the Hybrid Solar Eclipse which occurred yesterday, April 20. It crossed over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor and was live-streamed by websites such as Perth Observatory, and the Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory and more. According to NASA, this hybrid solar eclipse lasted just 62 seconds. (NASA/Gwenael Blanck)
Asteroid
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the asteroids that are nearing Earth on April 25. (Pixabay)

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, will witness four asteroids approaching very close to planet Earth. Out of these four asteroids, two are as large as 90-foot and 88-foot. Will these asteroids be dangerous to the planet? No, not all the objects in outer space nearing Earth, including asteroids, pose a threat to the planet. The only time of concern will be when these objects are too large and the chances of their collision with planet Earth is very high. In the case of these asteroids, the danger is not serious even though they will be getting too close to Earth for comfort. Problem now is that these asteroids are too close to Earth to do anything about any of them. If discovered on time, steps can be taken.

Therefore, in order to stay alert and be prepared to avoid such incidents and situations, NASA keeps an eye on the movement of asteroids, their speed, how close they will come to Earth, and more. The US space agency uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.

Here is all you need to know about the asteroids that will be zooming towards planet Earth on Tuesday, April 25.

Asteroid 2023 HW2: Speed, distance, and more

The US space agency has informed that a gigantic 90-foot asteroid named 2023 HW2, which is almost of the size of an airplane is currently moving at a mind-numbing speed of 41940 kilometer per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.30 million kilometers on Tuesday.

Asteroid 2023 HL2: Speed, distance, and more

According to the information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, another airplane sized asteroid called 2023 HL2 (88-foot) will also be nearing Earth on April 25. It will come as close as 6.88 million kilometers to Earth and is travelling at a speed of 33516 kilometers per hour.

Other asteroids nearing Earth on April 25

Apart from this 90-foot giant and 88-foot asteroids, two other asteroids are also travelling towards planet Earth on April 25. These asteroids have been dubbed 2023 GO1 and 2023 HH3. They are much smaller than the other two.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 17:23 IST
