90-foot, 88-foot asteroids zooming towards Earth at mind boggling speed, reveals NASA

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, will witness four asteroids approaching very close to planet Earth. Out of these four asteroids, two are as large as 90-foot and 88-foot. Will these asteroids be dangerous to the planet? No, not all the objects in outer space nearing Earth, including asteroids, pose a threat to the planet. The only time of concern will be when these objects are too large and the chances of their collision with planet Earth is very high. In the case of these asteroids, the danger is not serious even though they will be getting too close to Earth for comfort. Problem now is that these asteroids are too close to Earth to do anything about any of them. If discovered on time, steps can be taken.

Therefore, in order to stay alert and be prepared to avoid such incidents and situations, NASA keeps an eye on the movement of asteroids, their speed, how close they will come to Earth, and more. The US space agency uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.

Here is all you need to know about the asteroids that will be zooming towards planet Earth on Tuesday, April 25.

Asteroid 2023 HW2: Speed, distance, and more

The US space agency has informed that a gigantic 90-foot asteroid named 2023 HW2, which is almost of the size of an airplane is currently moving at a mind-numbing speed of 41940 kilometer per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.30 million kilometers on Tuesday.

Asteroid 2023 HL2: Speed, distance, and more

According to the information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, another airplane sized asteroid called 2023 HL2 (88-foot) will also be nearing Earth on April 25. It will come as close as 6.88 million kilometers to Earth and is travelling at a speed of 33516 kilometers per hour.

Other asteroids nearing Earth on April 25

Apart from this 90-foot giant and 88-foot asteroids, two other asteroids are also travelling towards planet Earth on April 25. These asteroids have been dubbed 2023 GO1 and 2023 HH3. They are much smaller than the other two.