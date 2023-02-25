    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 99-foot asteroid coming towards Earth today, NASA reveals whopping speed and more

    99-foot asteroid coming towards Earth today, NASA reveals whopping speed and more

    NASA has revealed key details like speed, distance, and more about a gigantic 99-foot asteroid that is set to make a close approach to Earth today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 09:31 IST
    Impending danger! NASA reveals 5 asteroids heading for Earth
    asteroid
    1/6 Asteroid 2023 DK – NASA has red-flagged an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DK due to its extremely close approach to the planet. The 29 feet wide asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, February 25, at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers and is already on its way travelling at a speed of nearly 14540 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    2/6 Asteroid 2023 CG1 - An asteroid called Asteroid 2023 CG1 is currently heading towards Earth and is anticipated to pass closely by the planet tomorrow, February 25. NASA has approximated the asteroid to be 99 feet wide. The asteroid is already hurtling towards Earth at a rapid speed of 23331 kilometers per hour. The asteroid's closest approach to Earth will occur at a distance of 5.8 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    3/6 Asteroid 2023 DA – NASA has alerted that a 57 feet wide asteroid will make its approach to Earth on February 26, at a distance of just 1 million kilometers. The asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 DA, is already rushing towards Earth, travelling at a speed of 21146 kilometers per hour.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    Asteroid
    4/6 Asteroid 2023 CX2 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CX2 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on February 27. This asteroid, with a width of 35 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 8247 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at an extremely close distance of 2.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroids
    5/6 Asteroid 2023 CC2 – The fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 75 feet and 170 feet, is named Asteroid 2023 CC2 and will be making its closest Earth approach on February 27. It will come as close as 6.2 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 18232 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 How are Asteroids named? According to ESA, the process of assigning a provisional designation to an asteroid begins when a single observer detects it on two consecutive nights and then sends their findings to the Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The IAU assigns a provisional designation, which typically consists of a serial number like "1992 KD". The provisional designation includes the year of the asteroid's discovery, followed by two letters that indicate the order of its discovery during that year. (NASA/JPL)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    A 99-foot asteroid named 2023 CG1 to make a close approach to Earth today. (Pixabay)

    Among all the objects revolving around in the universe, not all are considered hazardous for humanity and our planet Earth. However, asteroids, which are dubbed as near Earth objects, can sometimes be dangerous for the planet depending upon the size and if it collides with Earth. Therefore, in order to deal with these threats in a timely fashion, NASA keeps tracking their movements on a constant basis.

    Recently, the research organisation has raised a concern informing that a gigantic asteroid of 99-foot is rapidly approaching Earth today, February 25, 2023. However, there is no serious threat to Earth with this asteroid as it will not come very close to the planet, according to NASA. Here are the details you need to know about the 99-foot Asteroid 2023 CG1.

    Asteroid 2023 CG1: Speed, distance, and more

    According to the information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, an asteroid called 2023 CG1 is currently moving towards Earth and will pass closely by the planet today. The asteroid is almost the size of an airplane- 99 foot. It is moving at a rapid speed of 23328 kilometer per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5820000 kilometers. Also, the asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA.

    How NASA studies asteroids

    The research organisation uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.

    Another asteroid nearing Earth today

    Apart from the 99-foot giant, another asteroid named 2023 DK is also hurtling towards planet Earth today, according to JPL. The 28-foot asteroid, similar to the size to a bus, will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2520000 kilometers.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 09:29 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new