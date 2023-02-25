99-foot asteroid coming towards Earth today, NASA reveals whopping speed and more

Among all the objects revolving around in the universe, not all are considered hazardous for humanity and our planet Earth. However, asteroids, which are dubbed as near Earth objects, can sometimes be dangerous for the planet depending upon the size and if it collides with Earth. Therefore, in order to deal with these threats in a timely fashion, NASA keeps tracking their movements on a constant basis.

Recently, the research organisation has raised a concern informing that a gigantic asteroid of 99-foot is rapidly approaching Earth today, February 25, 2023. However, there is no serious threat to Earth with this asteroid as it will not come very close to the planet, according to NASA. Here are the details you need to know about the 99-foot Asteroid 2023 CG1.

Asteroid 2023 CG1: Speed, distance, and more

According to the information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, an asteroid called 2023 CG1 is currently moving towards Earth and will pass closely by the planet today. The asteroid is almost the size of an airplane- 99 foot. It is moving at a rapid speed of 23328 kilometer per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5820000 kilometers. Also, the asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA.

How NASA studies asteroids

The research organisation uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.

Another asteroid nearing Earth today

Apart from the 99-foot giant, another asteroid named 2023 DK is also hurtling towards planet Earth today, according to JPL. The 28-foot asteroid, similar to the size to a bus, will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2520000 kilometers.