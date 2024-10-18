Aadhaar card update for free: How to update information online without any charges
The UIDAI has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates to December 14, 2024. Here’s how to update online and ensure your Aadhaar details are current and secure.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar details for free until December 14, 2024. This marks the second extension, following a previous one in June 2024. Aadhaar holders can utilise the online portal for these updates, though biometric updates require an in-person visit to an Aadhaar centre, where a fee applies.
Why Update Aadhaar Details?
Updating Aadhaar details is crucial for several reasons. The 12-digit unique identification number allows citizens to access various services, including government schemes, tax filings, travel bookings, and banking. Outdated or incorrect information can lead to difficulties in accessing services that rely on Aadhaar verification, such as mismatches in addresses impacting financial transactions or authentication failures at airports.
Additionally, the government has noted an increase in Aadhaar-related fraud. Regular updates help maintain a secure and accurate database, reducing the likelihood of misuse. While all Aadhaar holders can benefit from updating their information, specific groups should prioritise this process. Individuals with Aadhaar issued more than ten years ago should consider updating their details. Children who obtained Aadhaar at a young age must update their biometric data upon reaching the age of 15 to ensure their identification remains valid.
Those who have experienced changes in biometric data due to accidents or medical conditions also need to update their records to reflect these changes. Finally, anyone facing repeated authentication failures during transactions or accessing government services should review and update their Aadhaar information to mitigate ongoing issues.
How to Update Aadhaar Details Online for Free
To update Aadhaar details online, users can visit the UIDAI portal, log in using their Aadhaar number and a One-Time Password (OTP), review their demographic information, and submit any necessary updates. Users can upload supporting documents, while biometric updates must be conducted at an authorised centre for a fee. This streamlined process enables Aadhaar holders to keep their information current and secure.
