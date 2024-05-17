Abu Dhabi’s $302 Billion Fund Deepens AI and Private Credit Push

Mubadala Investment Co. deployed 89 billion dirhams last year into a range of sectors including private credit and artificial intelligence, an area where Abu Dhabi is seeking to make greater inroads.

The wealth fund, which ranks as the emirate's second-largest sovereign investor, reported a five-year rate of return of 10.3%, according to a statement. Performance was better than the 8.5% for the period to 2022, though the latest figure included 99 billion dirhams of divestments.

Total assets under management grew 9.5% to 1.11 trillion dirhams. During the year, the wealth fund prioritized investments in artificial intelligence, technology, digital infrastructure, life sciences and clean energy. Key deals included an investment in data center provider Aligned.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Alongside G42, Mubadala was one of the founding partners of a technology investment firm called MGX in the UAE. That entity added to Abu Dhabi's growing push into the sector and assets could surpass $100 billion in assets under management in a few years, Bloomberg News has reported.

Read More: Middle East's Emerging AI Powerhouse G42 Chooses US Over China

G42, part of a $1.5 trillion empire controlled by UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been at the forefront of the country's AI efforts. Mubadala also partnered with the firm to set up two new businesses last year, including a satellite technology company and another focused on healthcare.

Like some other regional investors, the fund also took significant strides towards growing its private credit business through a joint venture with Apollo Global Management to lend about $2.5 billion and a JV with Ares Management Corp. to deploy about $1 billion.

Read More: Private Credit Titans Pack Middle East Flights Chasing Billions

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.