 Adobe brings new AI tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Adobe brings new AI tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know

Adobe brings new AI tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know

Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop have been updated with new AI tools to bring convenience and efficiency to workflows. Here’s all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 17:57 IST
adobe ai tools
Adobe's new AI tools are designed to streamline the creative process, making it more efficient and enabling users to do more. (Adobe)

Adobe is back with new AI-powered features. This time, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop have new tools that help creatives boost their workflows, get more done, and have more control over their projects. Illustrator now features tools such as Generative Shape Fill for quickly adding vectors to shapes by using text prompts, and Photoshop builds further on its AI capabilities with Generative Image creation, and updates to the Type Tool, and Contextual Slider for granular control.

Also Read

What's New in Adobe Illustrator

Illustrator gets a slew of new AI-powered features, including the Generative Shape Fill Tool that allows designers to add detailed vectors to shapes in their own style. The improved Text to Pattern tool speeds up the workflow by improving ideation and creating custom vectors using text prompts. Moreover, there is also the Firefly Vector Model, Mockup, and more.

Also Read

What's New in Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is the go-to tool for many creatives who design, retouch, and more. Now, Adobe has added a new Selection Brush Tool and the Adjustment Brush Tool. Adobe says these tools bring added precision and control to workflows. Plus, with its share of AI advancements, new additions to Generative Image, which is based on Adobe Firefly Image 3 model, enhance detail. Generative Fill now offers better sharpness and detail in large-size image formats.

When Will These Updates Be Available?

Adobe says that the Firefly Vector Model (beta) is now available in Adobe Illustrator, enabling Generative Shape Fill (Beta), Text to Pattern (Beta), and Style Reference. Other tools are also available already.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹116,300₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Additionally, in Photoshop, the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, and Generative Image are available in the desktop and web apps.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Adobe has also emphasised its commitment to respecting creators' content and has confirmed that it will not train its AI models on customer data. Adobe also states that it has ensured its AI technology is safe for commercial use and trained exclusively on licensed content.

Also Read

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 17:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise why not updating windows ever since 1992 helped ups, fedex, southwest airlines and others bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 amazon, flipkart, myntra and other indian e-commerce giants lock horns in monsoon sale showdown: check offers, discounts amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy crowdstrike windows scam warning: hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device
RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets