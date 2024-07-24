Adobe brings new AI tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know
Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop have been updated with new AI tools to bring convenience and efficiency to workflows. Here’s all you need to know.
Adobe is back with new AI-powered features. This time, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop have new tools that help creatives boost their workflows, get more done, and have more control over their projects. Illustrator now features tools such as Generative Shape Fill for quickly adding vectors to shapes by using text prompts, and Photoshop builds further on its AI capabilities with Generative Image creation, and updates to the Type Tool, and Contextual Slider for granular control.
What's New in Adobe Illustrator
Illustrator gets a slew of new AI-powered features, including the Generative Shape Fill Tool that allows designers to add detailed vectors to shapes in their own style. The improved Text to Pattern tool speeds up the workflow by improving ideation and creating custom vectors using text prompts. Moreover, there is also the Firefly Vector Model, Mockup, and more.
What's New in Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop is the go-to tool for many creatives who design, retouch, and more. Now, Adobe has added a new Selection Brush Tool and the Adjustment Brush Tool. Adobe says these tools bring added precision and control to workflows. Plus, with its share of AI advancements, new additions to Generative Image, which is based on Adobe Firefly Image 3 model, enhance detail. Generative Fill now offers better sharpness and detail in large-size image formats.
When Will These Updates Be Available?
Adobe says that the Firefly Vector Model (beta) is now available in Adobe Illustrator, enabling Generative Shape Fill (Beta), Text to Pattern (Beta), and Style Reference. Other tools are also available already.
Additionally, in Photoshop, the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, and Generative Image are available in the desktop and web apps.
Adobe has also emphasised its commitment to respecting creators' content and has confirmed that it will not train its AI models on customer data. Adobe also states that it has ensured its AI technology is safe for commercial use and trained exclusively on licensed content.
