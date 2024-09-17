 Adobe Express integrates Gen AI and expands support to Hindi, Kannada and other Indian languages | Tech News
Adobe Express integrates Gen AI and expands support to Hindi, Kannada and other Indian languages

Adobe Express integrates Gen AI and expands support to Hindi, Kannada and other Indian languages

Adobe Express now features generative AI and supports eight Indian languages to enhance user experience and accessibility. Explore the new translation tools and AI-powered design options.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Sep 17 2024, 13:30 IST
Adobe Express now offers generative AI and supports eight Indian languages to enhance user experience. (Adobe)

Adobe Express has launched new generative AI features and extended language support to include eight Indian languages. This update aims to enhance user experience and accessibility across diverse linguistic groups. 

New Language Support in Adobe Express

Adobe Express now provides interface options in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali for both desktop and mobile users. The expanded language support includes Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. This feature is designed to cater to a wider local audience, allowing users to interact with the platform in their native languages.

The translation feature on the desktop web platform supports all eight languages, facilitating smoother and more effective user interactions. This update is expected to improve user productivity and simplify access to various features.

New Translation Features

Adobe Express introduces several new translation capabilities:

  • Auto Translation: Users can now translate text across individual and multiple pages effortlessly. This function eliminates the need for manual page-by-page translation, which can be time-consuming. The feature is currently available for free but will soon be included in the premium package.
  • Text-Element Translation: This function allows users to translate specific text elements while keeping place names and brand names consistent.
  • Multi-Page Translation: Users can translate multiple pages with a single click, streamlining the workflow process.

Generative AI Features

The integration of Generative AI into Adobe Express has accelerated and simplified the design process. Key features include:

  • Design Templates and Media: Access over a thousand design templates, Adobe stock photos, videos, and music to speed up content creation.
  • Drag-and-Drop Functionality: Easily add video clips, artwork, animations, and music to your projects.
  • Text Effects and Image Creation: Use Adobe Firefly's generative AI to create text effects and images based on descriptive input. Additional tools include Remove Background, Remove Objects, Generate Image, Generate Template, Animate from Audio, and Caption Video.
  • Real-Time Collaboration: Collaborate with teams in real-time and comment on files directly.

Sync with Photoshop and Illustrator: Link and synchronise assets from Photoshop and Illustrator seamlessly.

Adobe Express: Price and Availability

The free plan for Adobe Express is available on both web and mobile platforms. For advanced features, the Premium plan offers additional tools for branded content creation and is priced at Rs. 398 per month or Rs. 3,993 annually for individuals. Team plans are available at the same price per subscription.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 13:30 IST
