Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

Adobe launches Photoshop beta for Android phones and tablets, months after iPhone debut. The app features layers, AI-powered tools, and advanced editing, bringing professional Photoshop capabilities to Android mobile devices. Here's everything you need to know about it.

By: AMIT RAHI
| Updated on: Jun 05 2025, 15:49 IST
Adobe Photoshop released for Android
Everything to know about the Adobe Photoshop beta for Android (Adobe)

After months of waiting, Android users can finally get their hands on Adobe Photoshop. Adobe has officially launched the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones and tablets, offering a robust set of features including AI-powered tools and access to Adobe Stock.

The app mirrors many of the capabilities from the desktop version, allowing users to create, edit, and retouch images on the go. Best of all, during the beta phase, most tools are free to use.

Why the delay for Android?

Adobe released the Photoshop iPhone app in February 2025, and its absence on Android had left many users wondering why. The main reason behind the delay appears to be Android's fragmented ecosystem—a wide variety of screen sizes, resolutions, and hardware configurations makes it far more complex to optimise than Apple's tightly controlled environment.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This complexity required extra development time to ensure consistent performance across devices.

Tablet support at last

In a welcome change, the Photoshop Beta app supports both Android smartphones and tablets. Previous Adobe mobile apps offered limited or no support for Android tablets, but this release aims to change that.

To run the app, your device must be running Android 11 or newer and have at least 6GB of RAM. Adobe recommends 8GB RAM or more for best performance.

Key Features of Photoshop Beta for Android

The Android version packs in several core Photoshop tools, many of which are powered by Adobe Firefly AI:

  • Layers and masking: Allows users to stack and manage multiple image elements just like on a desktop.
  • Selection tools: Offers precision tools to isolate objects or specific parts of the image.
  • Brush tools: Includes Spot Healing Brush, Clone Stamp and other retouching tools.
  • Generative Fill: Thanks to Firefly AI, users can add, remove, or alter objects using simple text prompts.
  • Adjustment layers & blend modes: Advanced control for colour grading and creative edits.
  • Free Adobe Stock assets: Access to a large library of stock photos, illustrations, and design elements.

These features bring a desktop-like editing experience to mobile, making professional-level photo editing more accessible than ever on Android.

Pricing and availability

Currently, the Photoshop Beta app is completely free, including access to Adobe Stock assets. This generous access is a marked contrast to the iPhone version, which requires a subscription from the outset.

However, Adobe has confirmed that once the beta period ends, a subscription model will likely be introduced for Android users, mirroring the pricing on iOS.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 15:48 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets