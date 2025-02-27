Adobe Photoshop for iPhone launched: Check key features, premium plans and price in India

Adobe has expanded its Photoshop offering to iPhones, following its release on iPads in 2019. The new Photoshop app for iPhone brings the popular design and image-editing tools to a mobile platform. Adobe also plans to release a similar version for Android devices later this year.

Unlike the desktop version, the mobile app is designed to support creators who work primarily on mobile devices. Adobe has emphasized that the app is not a replacement for the desktop app but a tool to cater to mobile-first users.

Adobe Photoshop for iPhone: Key Features

The app includes several core features found in the desktop version, such as precise selection tools, unlimited layers, and masks. Users can also modify images using the Tap Select tools, remove spots with the Spot Healing Brush, and make adjustments like recoloring or replacing parts of an image. Advanced tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand, powered by AI, are also part of the app.

Photoshop for iPhone supports full-resolution editing and selective adjustments. Users can export images to Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom. The app integrates with Photoshop on the web, allowing users to access and edit their files across both platforms. These features are available to all users for free.

Adobe Photoshop Premium Plan for iPhone: Pricing in India

Adobe has introduced a Premium subscription that offers access to advanced tools. Premium features include tools like Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Content-Aware Fill, Object Select, Magic Wand, and Advanced Blend Modes. Subscribers also get access to 20,000 fonts and multiple file formats, including PSD, TIF, JPG, and PNG. On the web, Premium users can use additional features like the Camera RAW filter, layer effects, Quick Actions, and AI tools such as Generate Similar and Reference Images.

The Premium plan costs Rs. 799 per month in India. It can be purchased through the App Store. Adobe has confirmed that a Photoshop subscription includes access to Photoshop on iPhone, as well as the desktop app and other Photoshop services.