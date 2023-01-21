    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News After Green comet, India's Himalayan telescope spots 2nd one called Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF

    After Green comet, India's Himalayan telescope spots 2nd one called Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF

    Himalayan Chandra Telescope has spotted a second comet within just two weeks in 2023.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 20:51 IST
    Where do comets come from?
    Comet
    1/6 Most comets come from the Kuiper belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune comets from this neighborhood usually take 200 years or less to make one orbit around the sun. These are called short-period comets. (NASA)
    Comet
    2/6 Comets also come from their other hangout Oort cloud, a far-far-distant cloud, sending some flying into the inner solar system. (Pixabay)
    Comets
    3/6 When they are at home in the Oort cloud or Kuiper belt comets are just dull, dark chunks of ice, dust, and rock. In this state, they may not be much different from asteroids. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
    image caption
    4/6 Sometimes the gravitational pull of a planet can disturb comets in the Kuiper Belt and fly one headlong toward the sun. Notably, Jupiter's strong gravity can turn a long-period comet into a short-period one. (NASA)
    Comet
    5/6 The Sun's gravitational pull takes over, shaping the comet's path into an elliptical orbit. The comet travels faster and faster as it nears the sun swings and goes around close to the backside, then heads back to more or less where it came from. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 What makes comets look fuzzy and have tails? As comets get closer to the sun and begin to warm up, some of their materials start to boil off. This material forms a cloud around the nucleus. The cloud is called the coma and may stretch over hundreds of thousands of miles across. (NASA)
    Comet
    View all Images
    The Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF was first discovered in 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). (@IIABengaluru / Twitter)

    In the first week of January 2023, India's highest observatory, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) spotted the rare green comet called Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which is making its closest approach after 50000 years. This unusual comet recently completed its orbit around the Sun and is now journey towards the Earth. It will come closest to Earth in Early February. And now, it has been announced that the Chandra Telescope has spotted its 2nd comet.

    Now, within two weeks, the Chandra Telescope, placed atop Mount Saraswati in Ladakh spotted another comet while scanning the deep sky. It is Comet C/2020 V2 (ZTF) which has a wide coma and a short tadpole-shaped dust tail. It came from the Oort Cloud but will exit the solar system given its hyperbolic orbit.

    "There is a second #comet visible these days, Comet C/2020 V2 (ZTF), which was photographed by our astronomers using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope at #Hanle, #Ladakh. This true colour image is made from 3 individual R, G, & B filter images. The images from 3 filters tracking the comet were taken and co-added by Margarita Safonova, Mulchand Kurre & Bharat Chandra," the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) tweeted.

    Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF and the green comet were discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). The Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF was first discovered in 2020 during the survey scan of the entire northern sky every two nights using an exceptionally wide-field CCD camera on the 48-inch Samuel Oschin Telescope at Palomar Observatory. SkyandTelescope revealed that this comet is "slowly brightening to a peak magnitude of about 9.0–9.5 in late January and again in late August–early September during its closest approach to Earth on September 17, 2023."

    About India's Himalayan Chandra Telescope

    The 2-m Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) at the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO), Mt. Saraswati, Digpa-ratsa Ri, Hanle at an altitude of 4500 m (15000 ft) above mean sea level (MSL) is operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bangalore. It was set up in 2000.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 20:51 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16
    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more