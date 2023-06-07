Home Tech News AI agenda: ChatGPT creator Sam Altman to visit India

AI agenda: ChatGPT creator Sam Altman to visit India

OpenAI founder and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is set to visit India this week and top government officials are likely to meet him, amidst the growing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 17:51 IST
Sam Altman
Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, will speak at IIIT Delhi during his India tour. (AFP)
Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, will speak at IIIT Delhi during his India tour. (AFP)

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is set to visit India this week. The OpenAI founder is currently on a tour of 5 countries including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea. According to reports, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will meet Altman over the next few days. Altman's visit to India comes at a time when the country is preparing its Digital India framework which will replace the existing IT Act, to put guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence in digital space.

It is confirmed that he will be speaking at IIIT Delhi, with the registrations for the fireside chat session already being closed. Just a few days ago, Altman had tweeted, “Excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week!”

Interestingly, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed his views about the regulation of AI last month and also spoke about the ChatGPT creator.

“Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails”, Chandrasekhar said.

ChatGPT's growing popularity

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has seen a meteoric rise, becoming the fastest app in the world to reach 100 million users, a feat that it took just 2 months to reach. ChatGPT has shocked the world with its capabilities but has also given rise to arguments about safeguards around artificial intelligence. There have been several arguments made, debating whether ChatGPT is doing more harm than good, and tech moguls like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt have all expressed their concerns over this rapid rise of AI.

A recent case has only added to the concerns where OpenAI's ChatGPT was used to cheat in civil service exams in Telangana, India, potentially becoming one of the first instances in the country where AI has been used for cheating purposes.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 17:51 IST
