Home Tech News AI detection programs discriminate against non-native English speakers, study finds

AI detection programs discriminate against non-native English speakers, study finds

Generative AI has previously been accused of exhibiting biases, but a new study has shed light on its detection programs, which have been shown to be quite capable of shocking amounts of discrimination.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 18:57 IST
AI content
Programs meant to detect the use of AI in content have been found to discriminate against non-native English speakers. (Unsplash)
AI content
Programs meant to detect the use of AI in content have been found to discriminate against non-native English speakers. (Unsplash)

There have been instances in the past where humans have been discriminated against in society, but a new study has revealed that we might not be the only ones to do so. Generative AI has seen its popularity soaring, especially since the launch of ChatGPT, and measures to mitigate its misuse, such as cheating in exams, have also been developed in the form of AI detection programs. These programs can examine the content and reveal whether it was written by a human or an AI program. However, now, these programs have been accused of shocking discrimination against non-native English speakers.

Yes, Generative AI has previously been accused of exhibiting biases and now a new study has shed light on its detection programs also being capable of discrimination.

Discrimination by AI detection programs

According to a study led by James Zou, a biomedical data science assistant professor at Stanford University, computer programs that are used to detect the involvement of AI in papers, exams, and job applications can discriminate against non-native English speakers. The study, published in Cell Press, was carried out by screening 91 English essays written by non-native English speakers through 7 different programs that are used to detect GPT, and the conclusions might shock you.

As many as 61.3 percent of the essays that were originally written for the TOEFL exam were flagged as AI-generated. Shockingly, one program even flagged 98 percent of the essays as the creation of an AI program.

On the other hand, essays written by native English-speaking eighth graders were also submitted to the program, and nearly 90 percent of them came back as human-generated.

How do these programs work?

To detect the involvement of AI, these programs examine the text perplexity, which is the statistical measure of how a generative AI model predicts the text. It is considered low perplexity if the LLM is able to predict the next word in a sentence easily. Programs like ChatGPT generate content that is low perplexity, meaning it uses simpler words. Since non-native English speakers also tend to use simpler words, their written content is susceptible to being falsely flagged as AI-generated.

The researchers said, “Therefore, practitioners should exercise caution when using low perplexity as an indicator of AI-generated text, as such an approach could unintentionally exacerbate systemic biases against non-native authors within the academic community.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 18:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets