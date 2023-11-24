AI has power to create a 3-day work week says Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

The impact and potential of artificial intelligence have always been a part of the conversations where many experts believe it could overpower humans. Others have speculated that AI capabilities and intelligence will take away half of the jobs. However, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in a podcast, said that AI will not take jobs, but will "change it forever." Know more about the podcast and what comments Gates made about AI and a 3-day work week.

Will AI create a 3-day work week?

Bill Gates recently appeared on Trevor Noah's podcast ‘What Now” during which they had a discussion about the benefits and the risks of AI. The billionaire said on the podcast that the integration of AI in work life has the potential to create a 3-day work week. The podcast discussion revolved around how technology will benefit humankind and change our ways of working for good.

During the 45-minute session, Gates talked about humans being adaptable to technologies like AI. With effective transition and government support, people will not have to work 40 to 48 hours a week. AI will create more free time for humans and there will be a day when they "don't have to work so hard." Gates said, “if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that's probably OK.”

Recently, we also reported Autonomy studies where people in the US and UK could transform to a 4-day work week by 2033 with the help of AI. While there are many discussions about the benefits and risks of AI, Gates has also previously discussed that AI's impact will not be dramatic but it can be as big as the introduction of personal computers. “Word processing applications didn't do away with office work, but they changed it forever. Employers and employees had to adapt, and they did.” Gates said back in July.

While the thought of AI taking over our jobs is scary, such an optimistic statement about the future of technology can cultivate thoughts on how AI could create opportunities for employees who work really hard to earn well and improve their lives.